House of Reps Criticizes FIRS Chief Adedeji for Ignoring Revenue Leakage Hearings

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee has openly criticized Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, for his repeated failure to attend hearings on revenue leakages, labeling his actions as contempt of parliament. This matter has raised significant concerns over the uncollected Value Added Tax (VAT), which could potentially amount to hundreds of billions in lost revenue for the Federal Government.

Repeated Failure to Appear

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Bamidele Salam, expressed profound disappointment over Adedeji's absence for the fourth consecutive time, despite numerous formal invitations and personal messages sent to his mailbox and WhatsApp number. The committee has hinted at the possibility of deploying its statutory powers to issue a warrant of arrest against Adedeji, emphasizing the gravity of his non-compliance and the implications for government revenue.

Implications for Federal Revenue

The absence of the FIRS chairman at these critical hearings hinders the committee's efforts to address and rectify the issue of revenue leakages. Salam highlighted the potential loss of hundreds of billions in VAT revenue, a crucial component of the Federal Government's income. This uncollected revenue underscores the importance of Adedeji's participation in the hearings to shed light on the challenges and solutions related to VAT collection and distribution.

Consequences of Non-Compliance

The Public Accounts Committee has not taken Adedeji's repeated absences lightly, condemning his actions as irresponsible and arrogant. The potential consequences of his continued contempt of parliament could include legal actions, further stressing the need for cooperation between the FIRS and the legislative body. The committee remains committed to uncovering the reasons behind the revenue leakages and ensuring that the Federal Government receives its rightful share of VAT revenue.

As the situation unfolds, the implications of these missed hearings extend beyond administrative concerns, touching on the broader issues of governance, accountability, and the efficient management of the nation's resources. The continued dialogue between the FIRS and the House of Representatives will be crucial in resolving these challenges and securing the financial wellbeing of the Federal Government.