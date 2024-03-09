House of Representatives to Investigate Abandoned Maritime Academy Projects, NIMASA Funding Lapses

The House of Representatives Committee on Maritime Safety, Education, and Administration has taken a definitive stand to address longstanding issues plaguing the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, Akwa Ibom State. This move involves a thorough investigation into projects abandoned by contractors and a critical examination of funding irregularities with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The committee's resolution to investigate abandoned projects came after a distressing presentation by Commodore Duja Emmanuel Effedua (Rtd.), the Rector of the Maritime Academy. He highlighted the dire state of infrastructure and the potential threat of the academy being delisted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) due to perceived inadequacies in training facilities.

This segment of the investigation aims to hold accountable contractors who have failed to deliver on their commitments despite receiving payments, thereby ensuring that such malpractices are deterred in the future.

Scrutiny of NIMASA Funding

Another critical area of concern for the committee is the non-remittance of the statutory 5% allocation from NIMASA to the academy. This funding is essential for the maintenance and development of the academy's infrastructure and for ensuring that maritime education in Nigeria remains competitive on a global scale. The committee's decision to summon NIMASA's leadership underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgency with which the committee views the resolution of these funding issues.

The actions of the House of Representatives Committee signal a significant step towards revitalizing maritime education in Nigeria. By addressing the twin issues of abandoned projects and funding irregularities, the committee not only aims to restore the Maritime Academy of Nigeria to its former glory but also to safeguard the future of maritime education and training in the country.