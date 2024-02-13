House of Representatives Calls for Suspension of Judicial Recruitment Over Federal Character Concerns

In a move that has sent ripples through the judicial system, the House of Representatives has called upon the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court Abuja to suspend an ongoing recruitment process. The request, made on February 13, 2024, hinges on concerns about adherence to the Federal Character principle and quota system.

The House of Representatives is seeking intervention from the Federal High Court in Abuja. Their concern? Ensuring fairness and equality in the recruitment of judges to fill vacancies in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

This call to action follows allegations that some states are underrepresented in the proposed list of candidates, potentially violating the Federal Character principle and quota system. The House is adamant that this matter must be addressed before the recruitment process moves forward.

Investigation into Compliance with Federal Character Principle

In a bid to delve deeper into the issue, the House has mandated its Committee on Judiciary to conduct an investigation. The focus of this probe will be the Federal Character approval of the recruitment process.

The committee is tasked with determining whether the selection process aligns with the Federal Character principle, which aims to promote unity and equality among all states in the federation. The principle requires that appointments to public service institutions reflect the diverse nature of Nigeria's population.

Until the committee completes its investigation and reports back to the House, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court Abuja has been urged to put the brakes on the recruitment process. This halt order is seen as a necessary measure to ensure that every state is adequately represented and that the selection process is transparent and equitable.

This development underscores the House of Representatives' commitment to upholding the Federal Character principle. It also highlights their determination to ensure that all recruitment processes within the nation's judiciary are fair, transparent, and inclusive.

By calling for this investigation and intervention, the House of Representatives is sending a clear message, they will not stand idly by while the principles of unity and equality enshrined in the Federal Character policy are compromised.