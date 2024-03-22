House Judiciary Subpoenas Biden Ghostwriter in Classified Records Probe

The House Judiciary Committee has escalated its investigation into the handling of classified documents by issuing a subpoena to Mark Zwonitzer, the ghostwriter for President Joe Biden. This move comes after revelations that Zwonitzer was privy to classified material during his work on Biden's memoir, sparking concerns over the potential mishandling of sensitive information and the Justice Department's alleged interference in related probes.

Subpoena Sparks Controversy

Chairman Jim Jordan's decision to subpoena Mark Zwonitzer stems from findings by former special counsel Robert Hur, who discovered that President Biden had shared classified information with Zwonitzer. This incident was highlighted during the drafting of Biden's 2017 memoir, where it was found that Zwonitzer had attempted to delete audio recordings of interviews containing sensitive details. The subpoena demands Zwonitzer to provide communications, work contracts, and transcripts by a set deadline, aiming to uncover the extent of classified information disclosure.

Background and Implications

The investigation into Biden's handling of classified documents gained momentum after Biden's attorneys notified the National Archives about classified documents found in his office, which were later seized by the FBI. This incident has led to intense scrutiny over how classified materials are managed post-presidency and the role of the Justice Department in such matters. The House Judiciary Committee's inquiry not only focuses on the potential mishandling of classified information but also delves into legislative reforms to prevent future occurrences and examines the Department of Justice's conduct in investigating Hunter Biden's tax affairs.

Future Outlook

As the investigation unfolds, the subpoena to Mark Zwonitzer marks a critical juncture in understanding the flow of classified information and the safeguards—or lack thereof—in place for protecting national security. The outcomes of this probe could have far-reaching implications for both the Biden administration and the protocols governing classified information. With the Judiciary Committee's actions underlining the seriousness of these concerns, all eyes are now on the forthcoming responses and the potential for legislative and procedural reforms.