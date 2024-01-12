en English
Politics

House Judiciary Committee Issues Subpoena in Big Tech Probe

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:28 am EST
House Judiciary Committee Issues Subpoena in Big Tech Probe

The House Judiciary Committee, under the leadership of Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has issued a subpoena to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. This move forms part of the Committee’s ongoing probe into allegations that the Biden administration colluded with Big Tech firms for the purpose of speech censorship. This inquiry follows a string of investigations and subpoenas issued by the committee, aimed at uncovering the nature of the relationship between government entities and private tech companies concerning content moderation and the suppression of certain viewpoints, particularly those leaning conservative.

Allegations of State-Sponsored Censorship

At the heart of the investigation are allegations that the administration might have sidestepped First Amendment protections by pressuring or collaborating with Big Tech to restrict speech. Such a move could be perceived as state-sponsored censorship. The subpoena necessitates the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to produce documents pertinent to social media content moderation, policies, and communications pertaining to misinformation and disinformation. The deadline for the delivery of these documents is February 9th.

Big Tech and Political Bias

These investigative efforts are part of a larger concern among Republicans about Big Tech’s alleged bias and censorship. In a related development, the Supreme Court has consented to review a lower court’s ruling involving the prohibition of communication between the Biden administration and Big Tech platforms on issues such as misinformation. This decision follows accusations from state attorneys general of censorship on topics like the COVID-19 pandemic and the story surrounding Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Implications and Future Directions

This probe by the House Judiciary Committee into potential collusion between the government and Big Tech is a significant marker in the ongoing debate about the power and influence of technology giants on public discourse. As the investigation unfolds, it will undoubtedly bring to the fore critical questions about the intersection of technology, politics, and freedom of speech. With the Supreme Court agreeing to review a related case, the issue of Big Tech censorship and its potential political implications is set to remain at the forefront of national attention.

Politics Social Issues United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

