en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

House Investigation into January 6 Capitol Breach Advances with New Phase and Speaker’s Support

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
House Investigation into January 6 Capitol Breach Advances with New Phase and Speaker’s Support

On January 6, 2021, the hallowed halls of the U.S. Capitol were breached in an event that sent shockwaves across the globe. Now, three years later, the investigation into these events led by the House of Representatives is advancing into a new phase. House Speaker Mike Johnson is backing the expansion of this investigation, granting additional resources and tripling the size of the team led by Representative Barry Loudermilk, who heads the House Administration Committee’s Oversight Subcommittee.

Unraveling the Security Failures

Loudermilk’s primary objective is to uncover the truth behind the security failures that allowed the Capitol to be breached. The detailed timeline of January 6 reveals the multiple failures in maintaining security perimeters, and the delayed deployment of the National Guard, resulting in a subsequent establishment of a perimeter by law enforcement.

Assessing the Former Committee’s Conduct

Another key facet of this inquiry is the assessment of the conduct of the former Select Committee on January 6. This committee has been accused of cherry-picking evidence to fit a predetermined narrative that implicated former President Trump and Republicans in the attacks.

Examining the Role of Intelligence and Federal Agents

The investigation is also diving deep into how intelligence about the potential attack was handled. Internal memos and warnings prior to the attack, as well as the lack of intelligence provided by law enforcement and military officials, are all under scrutiny. Moreover, the presence of federal agents within the crowd during the riot raises further questions, fueling the investigation’s need for answers.

The January 6 incident continues to resonate as a significant topic in the 2024 presidential election cycle. Former President Trump is facing charges related to conspiracy and obstruction, while President Biden is framing the riot as a threat to democracy in his re-election campaign. This investigation, however, is not intended to influence the election, but rather to provide the public with factual information ahead of the major election, ensuring the truth behind that fateful day is revealed.

0
Politics Security United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Hong Kong Police Clamp Down on Illegal Taxi Activities in Nightlife District
Police in Hong Kong have launched a stringent crackdown on illegal taxi activities in the popular Lan Kwai Fong nightlife district, resulting in the arrest of a 41-year-old taxi driver for overcharging. The driver, who charged almost four times the lawful metered fare, also faced detention for failure to display a taximeter indicator and an
Hong Kong Police Clamp Down on Illegal Taxi Activities in Nightlife District
Supriya Sule Questions BJP's Reliance on Ex-Congress Leaders: A Reflection on Party Politics
6 mins ago
Supriya Sule Questions BJP's Reliance on Ex-Congress Leaders: A Reflection on Party Politics
Davos Gears Up for Key Meeting on Ukraine's Peace Plan
6 mins ago
Davos Gears Up for Key Meeting on Ukraine's Peace Plan
Orissa High Court Directs Acceleration of Cases Involving MPs and MLAs
2 mins ago
Orissa High Court Directs Acceleration of Cases Involving MPs and MLAs
Political Shockwaves: First Minister’s Brother-in-law Charged with Drug Offences
2 mins ago
Political Shockwaves: First Minister’s Brother-in-law Charged with Drug Offences
Controversy Surrounds Release of Convicted Murderer Under California's Elderly Parole Law
3 mins ago
Controversy Surrounds Release of Convicted Murderer Under California's Elderly Parole Law
Latest Headlines
World News
Kyle Walker's Secret Family Unveiled: Marriage to Annie Kilner on the Rocks
37 seconds
Kyle Walker's Secret Family Unveiled: Marriage to Annie Kilner on the Rocks
Marie Curie Hospice's Men's Shed: A Haven for Support, Solace, and Shared Stories
2 mins
Marie Curie Hospice's Men's Shed: A Haven for Support, Solace, and Shared Stories
Andre Agassi: From Grand Slam Champion to Social Impact Investor
2 mins
Andre Agassi: From Grand Slam Champion to Social Impact Investor
Political Shockwaves: First Minister’s Brother-in-law Charged with Drug Offences
2 mins
Political Shockwaves: First Minister’s Brother-in-law Charged with Drug Offences
Tom Thibodeau Celebrates Milestone 500th Win Amid Knicks' Struggles
3 mins
Tom Thibodeau Celebrates Milestone 500th Win Amid Knicks' Struggles
Rublev Edges Past Seyboth Wild in Thrilling Opening Round at Australian Open; Sakkari Defeats Hibino
4 mins
Rublev Edges Past Seyboth Wild in Thrilling Opening Round at Australian Open; Sakkari Defeats Hibino
Supriya Sule Questions BJP's Reliance on Ex-Congress Leaders: A Reflection on Party Politics
6 mins
Supriya Sule Questions BJP's Reliance on Ex-Congress Leaders: A Reflection on Party Politics
Davos Gears Up for Key Meeting on Ukraine's Peace Plan
6 mins
Davos Gears Up for Key Meeting on Ukraine's Peace Plan
Fabrizio Romano Dismisses Immediate Antonio Conte to AC Milan Link
7 mins
Fabrizio Romano Dismisses Immediate Antonio Conte to AC Milan Link
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
41 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
6 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
11 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
11 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
11 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app