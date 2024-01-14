House Investigation into January 6 Capitol Breach Advances with New Phase and Speaker’s Support

On January 6, 2021, the hallowed halls of the U.S. Capitol were breached in an event that sent shockwaves across the globe. Now, three years later, the investigation into these events led by the House of Representatives is advancing into a new phase. House Speaker Mike Johnson is backing the expansion of this investigation, granting additional resources and tripling the size of the team led by Representative Barry Loudermilk, who heads the House Administration Committee’s Oversight Subcommittee.

Unraveling the Security Failures

Loudermilk’s primary objective is to uncover the truth behind the security failures that allowed the Capitol to be breached. The detailed timeline of January 6 reveals the multiple failures in maintaining security perimeters, and the delayed deployment of the National Guard, resulting in a subsequent establishment of a perimeter by law enforcement.

Assessing the Former Committee’s Conduct

Another key facet of this inquiry is the assessment of the conduct of the former Select Committee on January 6. This committee has been accused of cherry-picking evidence to fit a predetermined narrative that implicated former President Trump and Republicans in the attacks.

Examining the Role of Intelligence and Federal Agents

The investigation is also diving deep into how intelligence about the potential attack was handled. Internal memos and warnings prior to the attack, as well as the lack of intelligence provided by law enforcement and military officials, are all under scrutiny. Moreover, the presence of federal agents within the crowd during the riot raises further questions, fueling the investigation’s need for answers.

The January 6 incident continues to resonate as a significant topic in the 2024 presidential election cycle. Former President Trump is facing charges related to conspiracy and obstruction, while President Biden is framing the riot as a threat to democracy in his re-election campaign. This investigation, however, is not intended to influence the election, but rather to provide the public with factual information ahead of the major election, ensuring the truth behind that fateful day is revealed.