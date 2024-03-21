House GOP Considers Inviting Netanyahu for Congress Address Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

US House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed on Wednesday that the Republican caucus is exploring the possibility of inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress. This decision comes amidst a growing rift between Netanyahu and Democratic leaders over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, highlighting a deeper partisan divide in Washington's support for Israel.

Deepening Partisan Divide

The possibility of Netanyahu addressing Congress underscores the widening gap between Republicans and Democrats on the issue of Israel. While Republicans show unwavering support for Israel, particularly during its current conflict with Hamas, Democrats express concern over Netanyahu's leadership and policies. The division is further exacerbated by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's recent criticisms of Netanyahu, calling for his replacement through early elections. Schumer's refusal to allow Netanyahu to address the Senate Democratic Caucus signifies a stark departure from the once bipartisan consensus on Israel in Washington.

Symbolic Gestures and Strategic Moves

Inviting Netanyahu to Congress may serve more as a symbolic gesture than a strategic policy move, given Congress's limited role in the ongoing war in Gaza. However, this gesture could reinforce US support for Israel while highlighting the political divide. Netanyahu's potential address could echo his 2015 speech, which aimed to influence US policy on the Iran nuclear deal. Despite the controversy, such a move by House Republicans could pressure Democrats into a difficult position, especially given the declining popularity of Netanyahu among Democratic leaders and constituents.

Implications for US-Israel Relations

The consideration to invite Netanyahu to address Congress comes at a critical time, as Israel continues its military efforts against Hamas in Gaza. This move, while emphasizing Republican support for Israel, risks further politicizing the US-Israel relationship. The outcome of this invitation could have long-lasting effects on bipartisan support for Israel, potentially impacting future collaborations and aid agreements between the two nations. As discussions continue, the international community watches closely to see how these developments will influence the broader geopolitical landscape and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.