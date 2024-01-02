House Freedom Caucus Prioritizes Border Security for 2024 under New Chairman Bob Good

In an exclusive interview on The Daily Signal Podcast, the newly appointed chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, Representative Bob Good, outlined the group’s principal agenda for 2024, with border security taking center stage. The caucus, known for its staunch conservative stance within the House of Representatives, has identified the escalating border situation as a self-inflicted crisis borne out of ineffective governmental policies.

Border Security: A Manufactured Crisis

As the United States Congress is set to resume on January 9, the House Freedom Caucus is primed to prioritize border security. Good, who succeeded Representative Scott Perry, characterized the border predicament as a crisis engineered by poor administrative decisions. He expressed readiness to utilize the power of the purse—the ability to control public spending—as a tool to prompt action.

Criticism of Biden’s Border Policies

Good did not mince words when he criticized President Joe Biden for what he perceives as the intentional infliction of harm to the nation through unsound border policies. This criticism is part of the caucus’s larger strategy to hold Democrats accountable for the difficulties the country is currently weathering. The caucus, representing the most conservative faction of Republicans in the House of Representatives, is prepared to wield pressure to stimulate action on border security.

Holding Republicans Accountable

The House Freedom Caucus plans to ensure that Republicans remain true to their core mission and stand firmly on conservative values such as limited government, constitutional freedoms, economic prosperity, and adherence to Judeo-Christian principles. Besides border security, Representative Good also identified military weakness, environmental extremism, massive spending, record inflation, and the attack on the education system as pressing crises. However, he underscored the border issue as the most urgent.