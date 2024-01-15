House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill

On the brink of another potential government shutdown, the House Freedom Caucus has voiced robust resistance against the proposed short-term funding bill. The caucus, comprising hard-line Republicans, perceives this stopgap measure as an acquiescence to Democratic policies. The debate heats up as the House GOP plans to pass a continuing resolution (CR) that upholds spending levels established during Nancy Pelosi’s Speakership and President Biden’s policies.

The @HouseGOP is planning to pass a short-term spending bill continuing Pelosi levels with Biden policies, to buy time to pass longer-term spending bills at Pelosi levels with Biden policies.



This is what surrender looks like. — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) January 15, 2024

Dissecting the Stopgap Measure

This temporary measure is devised to fend off a shutdown by pushing the funding deadline to early March. The current proposition encompasses an extension until March 1 for certain sectors and March 8 for the remainder, granting Congress extra time to finalize all 12 full-year appropriations bills.

Should it pass, this will mark the third CR since the fiscal 2023 funding expired in September. Initially embraced by House GOP members, the short-term plan was favored over a large omnibus spending bill at the end of the prior year.

House Freedom Caucus: A Staunch Opposition

However, the members of the House Freedom Caucus, known for their staunch opposition to such temporary funding measures, have called for long-term spending agreements and spending cuts. Some have even put border policy changes on the negotiation table. Their strong opposition suggests that Speaker Mike Johnson may need to lean on Democratic votes to see the CR through in the House.

Internal Strife and Future Implications

Johnson’s consideration of a long-term CR was met with rejection from moderate Republicans, amplifying the internal discord within the party. On the other side of the aisle, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to bring the funding bill to the Senate floor, criticizing far-right members for their potential role in steering towards a shutdown.

The unfolding situation underscores the precarious position of Speaker Johnson and the challenges he faces in leading the conference amidst the rising tide of opposition.