Politics

House Dems Report: Trump Businesses Received $7M+ from Foreign Governments, Violating Constitutional Limits

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 6:47 am EST
In a striking revelation, businesses owned by former U.S. President Donald Trump received over $7 million from foreign governments during his presidency, as per a report by House Democrats. The report, brought to light by Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, underscores potential conflicts of interest and constitutional violations, primarily concerning the Emoluments Clause.

“Under the Constitution…all you’re allowed to take is your salary. You can’t get paid by Chinese communist bureaucrats or murderous Saudi monarchs,” Rep. Raskin said.

Unpacking the Report

The report documents a staggering $7.8 million in payments to Trump’s businesses from foreign governments during his tenure. The lion’s share of this money originated from China, with the state-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China accounting for over $5 million in rent for space in Trump Tower. Other significant payments flowed in from nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, India, and Malaysia.

Constitutional Implications

The constitution strictly prohibits U.S. presidents from accepting money or gifts from foreign states while in office, without consent from Congress. Raskin emphasized that according to the Constitution, a president is only permitted to receive their salary and should not accept payments from foreign entities. This report seems to imply a violation of the Emoluments Clause, designed to prevent U.S. officeholders from profiting from their positions through foreign influence.

Conflicts of Interest

The report also brings to the fore potential conflicts of interest, particularly with taxpayer money flowing into Trump’s private businesses. Despite warnings from government ethics officials, Trump did not fully divest from his businesses during his term, raising concerns about the potential for undue foreign influence. In response to the report, Eric Trump defended the business practices of the Trump Organization, asserting that profits earned during Trump’s presidency were voluntarily donated to the United States Treasury.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

