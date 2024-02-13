House Democrats Weigh Discharge Petition to Advance National Security Funding Bill

In a bid to expedite the passage of a critical national security funding bill, House Democrats are contemplating an unconventional tactic: a discharge petition. This maneuver could potentially bypass Republican leadership and bring the Senate-approved legislation, which includes substantial aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, to a vote in the House.

A Deliberate Bypass

The $95 billion overseas aid bill, which received a resounding 70-29 vote in the Senate, has been stalled due to the reluctance of House Speaker Mike Johnson and Majority Leader Steve Scalise to bring it up for consideration. In response, senior Democrats, such as Rep. Ami Bera and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are open to employing a discharge petition to sidestep the GOP leaders' opposition.

Bipartisan Support for Ukraine Aid

The bill, most notably, includes $60 billion in military assistance for Ukraine. Despite the hesitance from some Republican quarters, there is a sizable contingent of pro-Ukraine conservatives, such as Adam Kinzinger, who support the Democrats' move. The discharge petition would necessitate the signatures of 218 House members, a number that is within reach given the widespread support for Ukraine aid.

Republican Challenges

However, Republicans face a conundrum. They must navigate pressure from their right flank and the opposition of former President Trump, who has publicly criticized foreign aid "giveaways." While some Republicans have engaged in discreet discussions with Democrats, none have yet committed to signing the petition.

As of February 13, 2024, all House Democrats have signed onto a shell discharge petition. Yet, the question remains: can they secure the necessary Republican support to force a vote on this crucial piece of legislation? Only time will tell as this political chess game unfolds on Capitol Hill.

Key Points: