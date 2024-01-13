en English
Politics

House Democrats Stand Firm Against Extreme Right-Wing Policy Changes

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
In the wake of looming potential for a government shutdown, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has declared that House Democrats stand resolute, refusing to concede to extreme right-wing policy changes. The statement was made in response to inquiries about his discussions with Speaker Mike Johnson on a continuing resolution (CR) and potential concerns regarding policy riders.

“House Democrats have made clear…we will not accept extreme right-wing policy changes as the ransom note in order to avoid a govt shutdown.” Rep. Jeffries said.

Political Tension Over Policy Riders

Jeffries’ unyielding stance brings to the forefront the tension simmering between the Democratic and Republican parties. The negotiation of terms necessary for passing a CR, a crucial measure to keep the government funded and operational, is a contentious issue. At the heart of the dispute lie policy riders – provisions added to bills that often address unrelated policy issues. Democrats fear that Republicans may exploit these riders to push through conservative policies that would not stand on their own merit.

Standoff Over Government Funding

Jeffries, along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, has expressed opposition to including ‘poison pill’ policy changes in any of the twelve appropriations bills that await congressional approval. This comes amidst an agreement on the ‘topline’ budget numbers that could potentially avert a government shutdown. Advocate for a funding framework that rejects deep cuts to programs hardworking families rely on, Jeffries and Schumer are working to secure a path to passing full-year funding bills free of any extreme policies.

Implications for the $1.59 Trillion Funding Plan

Despite the Democrats’ support for the current funding plan, Jeffries has issued a stern warning to Republicans. He emphasized that his party will not accept extreme right-wing policy changes. The $1.59 trillion funding deal is facing resistance from conservative lawmakers who are pushing for substantial cuts. Speaker Johnson maintains that the funding deal is still in play, but uncertainty lingers over whether lawmakers can unite to avert a shutdown. Jeffries’ statements underscore the looming potential for a political impasse that could lead to a government shutdown if a compromise is not reached.

0
Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

