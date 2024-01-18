House Conservatives’ Frustration Grows Over Anti-Abortion Measures

House conservatives are grappling with the harsh realities of the political landscape, as their efforts to curtail abortion rights through governmental spending bills meet with increasing resistance. Despite considerable efforts to incorporate numerous anti-abortion amendments to nearly every appropriations bill, the political arithmetic strongly suggests these measures are unlikely to bear fruit. Speaker Mike Johnson, who assumed command of the House GOP conference in October, finds himself in the unenviable position of balancing the demands of staunch conservative members with opposition from moderate Republicans and a Democratic-majority Senate.

Complications and Confrontations

The escalating tension complicates Johnson’s attempts to circumvent a potential partial government shutdown. Conservatives were hopeful that the government funding conflict would serve as a vehicle to reverse Biden administration policies broadening access to abortion. However, a growing recognition within the Republican caucus acknowledges that their narrow majority, the Senate’s steadfast commitment to block such policies, and the White House’s veto power form a formidable barrier.

Negotiating for Conservative Policies

As Speaker Johnson prepares to address the March for Life rally, he faces the daunting task of delivering on conservative priorities while managing the expectations of his colleagues. Johnson and his allies suggest that the budget agreement with Democrats, which postpones the budget dispute until March, offers another opportunity to negotiate for conservative policies. However, senior Republicans like Rep. Tom Cole are tempering expectations, signifying that while they can fight for policy victories, nothing is guaranteed.

The Fading Hopes

The dwindling prospects for anti-abortion measures have sparked disappointment and upset among conservatives, with several acknowledging the difficulty of passing such measures without bipartisan support. The political division on the inclusion of restrictions related to the viability of a fetus on planned state ballot measures has caused sharp conflict, particularly in Missouri. This divide is most apparent in Republican-leaning or closely divided states where some believe that the failure to include limits related to viability could sink the measures.

The decision of Speaker Mike Johnson to support a short-term stopgap spending bill has further incensed hardline conservatives in the House, who have vocally opposed his decision to agree on another clean continuing resolution deal with Democrats. Despite the pressure from hardliners, Johnson settled for a two-step CR that extends funding to March 1 and March 8, backing a clean continuing resolution deal. Johnson’s decision has sparked outrage from conservatives, who argue that Congress continues to delay on funding levels while urgent issues like the southern border and national debt remain unresolved.