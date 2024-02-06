House Committee Debates Reversal of SEC's Controversial Crypto Custody Rule

In the rapidly evolving financial landscape, the U.S. crypto industry has emerged as a significant concern for governmental financial oversight. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is poised to alert lawmakers about the potential hazards presented by the crypto industry, including stablecoin runs, crypto platform vulnerabilities, and price volatility. Yellen is slated to appear before the House Financial Services Committee discussing the latest developments of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, which is increasingly focusing on crypto risks.

Debating the SEC's Crypto Custody Rule

A contentious point in the crypto regulation discourse is the SEC bulletin, SAB 121. This bulletin mandates companies that hold cryptocurrencies for customers to list these assets as liabilities on their financial statements. The crypto community has criticized this rule as 'illogical' and rebuked the SEC for not implementing it through a formal rule-making process. However, SEC Chair Gary Gensler is in favor of the bulletin, emphasizing its crucial role in safeguarding customer interests, particularly in insolvency scenarios.

Bipartisan Support for Overturning Bulletin

Adding another dimension to the tussle is a joint resolution to nullify SAB 121. The resolution has been tabled by Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Reps. Mike Flood and Wiley Nickel, garnering bipartisan support. The resolution is driven by the belief that the SEC bulletin's implementation undermines the established norms of regulatory oversight.

The GAO's Criticism of SEC's Approach

Further fueling the controversy, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) last year lambasted the SEC for circumventing formal procedures in issuing crypto guidance. The GAO suggested that the SEC should have introduced new policies through formal rule-making to ensure proper legislative oversight and adherence to established norms, a sentiment echoed by critics of SAB 121.