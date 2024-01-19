House Committee Approves $78 Billion Bipartisan Tax Package

On the cusp of a week-long recess, the House Ways and Means Committee has approved a bipartisan tax package called the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024, worth $78 billion.

Advertisment

With a resounding 40-3 vote in favor, the proposal now sails to the full House of Representatives for consideration. The bill, negotiated between Chairman Jason Smith and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, is a significant stride towards potential bipartisan cooperation in the typically divided Congress.

The legislation aims to provide bipartisan tax relief that grows wages, supports better jobs, gives families more breathing room, and keeps America competitive on the world stage.

It bolsters the child tax credit, increasing the maximum refundable amount per child. Additionally, the bill renews key business investment deductions, including a tax deduction for research and development costs and temporarily pausing the phaseout of bonus depreciation.

Advertisment

Reception and Concerns

While the proposal's approval in the committee highlights a possibility for cross-party cooperation, it has not been universally accepted. Some Democrats express concerns that the bill leans too favorably towards businesses, arguing that the expansion of the child tax credit falls short of necessary relief. Outside of Congress, influential groups like the Wall Street Journal editorial board and the House Freedom Caucus have either criticized the bill or are yet to express their stance on it.

As the bill heads to the full House for a vote, it faces a potentially tough journey. Democrats and Republicans are at odds over the generosity of the Child Tax Credit (CTC) expansion and the work requirements, with Republicans pushing for changes to the state and local tax deduction cap.

On the other hand, Democrats are considering cancelling the employee retention tax credit to generate new revenue. The Senate, requiring 60 votes for the bill to pass, represents another hurdle. Some senior members are seeking revisions, making the future of the bill uncertain.

However, the bill has found support from the White House and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who emphasized the benefits to low-income families and the competitiveness of American businesses against China.