House Bill 4850: Stability for West Virginia's Oil and Gas Taxation

On February 14, 2024, the West Virginia House of Delegates convened for a public hearing on House Bill 4850, an essential piece of legislation that aims to remove the sunset clause from the Oil and Gas Personal Property Tax. This bill, if passed, would ensure the continuous application of the tax without an expiration date, providing much-needed stability and clarity in revenue generation for the state.

Advertisment

The Crux of House Bill 4850

House Bill 4850 seeks to address the impending expiration of the current oil and gas tax assessment formula, as established by House Bill 2581 in 2021. The sunset clause, set to expire in July 2025, would leave counties unable to collect personal property tax on oil and gas if not removed. By eliminating this clause, the bill ensures predictability in taxation for both the industry and the counties.

Brian Dayton, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy for the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, voiced his support for the bill during the public hearing. "Our position is simple," Dayton said. "We believe in the importance of stability and consistency in the assessment of oil and gas producing properties."

Advertisment

Industry Support and Landowner Concerns

House Bill 4850 has garnered support from various industry representatives, including Charlie Burd and Maribeth Anderson. They argue that the bill would ensure fairness and financial well-being for the industry and the counties by providing a consistent framework for assessing the value of oil and gas properties.

However, not all stakeholders are in agreement. Landowners like Scott Sondo have expressed concerns about the current formula's transparency and fairness. Some claim they do not know the selling price of the gas used to calculate their taxes, leaving them in the dark about the assessment process.

Implementation Challenges and the Path Forward

The implementation of the tax code has faced criticism for providing incorrect assessments and delaying appeals. Delegate Vernon Criss supports the bill for its promise of tax predictability, but acknowledges the need to address these concerns.