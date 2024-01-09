House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers Says ‘Quickly Losing Faith’ in Austin’s Leadership at Pentagon

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s recent hospitalization and the subsequent delay in public disclosure have sparked a wave of criticism and concern among key members of Congress. Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on January 1 following complications from an elective surgery performed on December 22. The public, including Congress and President Biden, were not informed of his hospitalization until January 5. Austin admitted in a statement that the management of the situation could have been better.

Lack of Confidence in Austin’s Leadership

Mike Rogers, the Chair of the House Armed Services Committee, has openly expressed his lack of confidence in Austin’s leadership following the incident. The delay in disclosing Austin’s hospitalization and the subsequent secrecy surrounding his health status have raised questions about the Defense Secretary’s judgment and transparency. Rogers, along with other members of Congress, including Rep. Adam Smith, the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, has called for greater transparency and additional details about Austin’s health and the reasons behind the notification delay.

Criticism from the Pentagon Press Association

The Pentagon Press Association also weighed in on the delayed disclosure, emphasizing the importance of public information, especially considering the U.S.’s involvement in the conflicts in Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas. The lack of transparency surrounding Austin’s hospitalization has not only raised eyebrows in Congress but has also led to widespread criticism and demands for accountability.

Austin Takes Responsibility

Despite the backlash, Austin has taken full responsibility for the decisions related to the disclosure of his medical procedure. He acknowledged that communication could have been improved and assured that the Pentagon’s deputy secretary of defense was ready to assume his duties if necessary. However, this assurance has done little to quell the concerns about national security and the administration’s credibility raised by Austin’s handling of the situation.