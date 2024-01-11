en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Hosting International Summits: Uganda’s Assertion Against Pariah State Status

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:27 pm EST
Hosting International Summits: Uganda’s Assertion Against Pariah State Status

A recent discussion on an Ugandan political talk show sparked a debate about the country’s international standing, particularly the assertion that Uganda could be considered a ‘pariah state.’ This proposition was challenged by a counter-argument that pointed to the nation’s active role in hosting international summits and chairing important global forums as a testament to its respected position within the international community.

Uganda’s Role in International Summits

Uganda is set to host the 19th Summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Heads of State and Government, as well as the Third South Summit under the framework of Group 77 and China. This event is expected to highlight Uganda’s unique tourism and investment opportunities to a wide international audience. The summits are predicted to attract approximately 2,000 delegates from 120 member states, underlining Uganda’s active participation in international diplomacy.

President Yoweri Museveni will assume the chairmanship of NAM for three years and G77 and China for one year. His leadership further bolsters Uganda’s presence on the global stage and counters the notion of it being a pariah state.

Benefits for Uganda

Beyond enhancing Uganda’s image, hosting these summits could bring considerable economic and commercial benefits to the nation. The Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) aims to sign deals worth $100 million with potential investors at the East Africa Investment Forum & Trade Exhibition, held concurrently with the summits.

The summits are also expected to create opportunities for trade, investment, and technology transfer, with over 650 local, regional, and international companies and businesses registered to participate.

Empowering Women in Agribusiness

These global summits also serve as a platform for women in agribusiness in Uganda to enhance their networking and partnerships. Dr. Paulina Chiwangu, the UN Women Country Women Representative in Uganda, praised the opportunity for Uganda to foster international cooperation and trade to promote gender equality and empower women, particularly those in the agriculture sector.

Events like the Source of the Nile Women in Agribusiness Expo and Investment Summit aim to draw local and global participants, fostering prospects for cooperation and alliances. These initiatives underscore Uganda’s commitment to advancing women entrepreneurs in agribusiness on both policy and investment levels.

In conclusion, the assertion of Uganda as a pariah state is thoroughly challenged by its active role in international diplomacy and events, its forthcoming chairmanship of significant global forums, and its commitment to socio-economic advancement, particularly in the field of gender equality and women empowerment.

0
Africa International Relations Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
2 mins ago
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
Fofana, a Saudi-based player, sparked the ignition for the Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, scoring the opening goal within the initial four minutes of the game. This early strike was later complemented by Jean Philippe Krasso’s second-half score, reinforcing the Elephants’ claim on all three points during their Group A
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
Ivory Coast Seizes Victory in AFCON 2023 Opener Against Guinea-Bissau
1 hour ago
Ivory Coast Seizes Victory in AFCON 2023 Opener Against Guinea-Bissau
Puntland's Political Landscape: A New Vice President Takes Office
2 hours ago
Puntland's Political Landscape: A New Vice President Takes Office
Tragic Accidents Rock Ghana: Vice President's Wife's Convoy Involved
59 mins ago
Tragic Accidents Rock Ghana: Vice President's Wife's Convoy Involved
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
1 hour ago
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
1 hour ago
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
Latest Headlines
World News
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
2 mins
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
2 mins
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
4 mins
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
6 mins
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
13 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
15 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
23 mins
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
23 mins
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
13 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
15 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
40 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app