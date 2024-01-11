Hosting International Summits: Uganda’s Assertion Against Pariah State Status

A recent discussion on an Ugandan political talk show sparked a debate about the country’s international standing, particularly the assertion that Uganda could be considered a ‘pariah state.’ This proposition was challenged by a counter-argument that pointed to the nation’s active role in hosting international summits and chairing important global forums as a testament to its respected position within the international community.

Uganda’s Role in International Summits

Uganda is set to host the 19th Summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Heads of State and Government, as well as the Third South Summit under the framework of Group 77 and China. This event is expected to highlight Uganda’s unique tourism and investment opportunities to a wide international audience. The summits are predicted to attract approximately 2,000 delegates from 120 member states, underlining Uganda’s active participation in international diplomacy.

President Yoweri Museveni will assume the chairmanship of NAM for three years and G77 and China for one year. His leadership further bolsters Uganda’s presence on the global stage and counters the notion of it being a pariah state.

Benefits for Uganda

Beyond enhancing Uganda’s image, hosting these summits could bring considerable economic and commercial benefits to the nation. The Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) aims to sign deals worth $100 million with potential investors at the East Africa Investment Forum & Trade Exhibition, held concurrently with the summits.

The summits are also expected to create opportunities for trade, investment, and technology transfer, with over 650 local, regional, and international companies and businesses registered to participate.

Empowering Women in Agribusiness

These global summits also serve as a platform for women in agribusiness in Uganda to enhance their networking and partnerships. Dr. Paulina Chiwangu, the UN Women Country Women Representative in Uganda, praised the opportunity for Uganda to foster international cooperation and trade to promote gender equality and empower women, particularly those in the agriculture sector.

Events like the Source of the Nile Women in Agribusiness Expo and Investment Summit aim to draw local and global participants, fostering prospects for cooperation and alliances. These initiatives underscore Uganda’s commitment to advancing women entrepreneurs in agribusiness on both policy and investment levels.

In conclusion, the assertion of Uganda as a pariah state is thoroughly challenged by its active role in international diplomacy and events, its forthcoming chairmanship of significant global forums, and its commitment to socio-economic advancement, particularly in the field of gender equality and women empowerment.