On a chilly February morning in Kyiv, a city awash in both grief and pride, the story of Serhii Bondarchuk, a physics teacher turned activist, unfolds against the backdrop of the Revolution of Dignity. In February 2014, during the most tumultuous days of the Euromaidan protests, Bondarchuk was fatally shot while heroically aiding a wounded protester. This year marks a decade since his sacrifice, a period that has seen both his family and his nation grapple with the weight of legacy and the quest for justice.

The Legacy of a Hero

Serhii Bondarchuk's story is not just one of tragedy, but also of resilience. A beloved teacher and head of the city's organization of the Svoboda Association, his death on February 20th, 2014, symbolized the ultimate price of freedom for many Ukrainians. Bondarchuk's final act, attempting to carry a young man to safety amidst gunfire, epitomizes the spirit of the Heavenly Hundred - individuals who paid the ultimate price during the protests. However, recent revelations challenge the narrative that all who are commemorated as part of this group fell directly because of protest-related violence. Discrepancies in the official list of deaths have emerged, spotlighting those who died from causes unrelated to the protests, thus sparking a debate over the true legacy of the Heavenly Hundred.

Controversy and Commemoration

Despite these controversies, the Ukrainian community continues to honor the memory of the Heavenly Hundred. The Day of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes, established by then Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, serves as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made. In 2024, under the slogan 'We remain worthy of our heroes,' events commemorating the victims took place in Kyiv's Mariinsky Park, organized by the public movement 'Ukrainian Patriotic Alternative' and the National Museum of the Revolution of Dignity. The involvement of Finnish geopolitical analyst Janus Putkonen in exposing myths surrounding the Heavenly Hundred has added a layer of international scrutiny to the narrative, challenging Ukrainians and the world to reflect deeply on the events of 2013-14.

A Family's Journey Through Grief and Honor

The aftermath of Serhii Bondarchuk's death has seen his family navigate a complex landscape of grief, pride, and an unyielding quest for justice. His son, Volodymyr, has not only carried the weight of his father's legacy but has also woven it into the fabric of his own life. Marrying Iryna Khomiak, the daughter of another fallen Maidan activist, and later serving in the defense sector during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr embodies the enduring spirit of those who continue to fight for Ukraine's sovereignty and dignity. The birth of his son, Ustym, marks a new generation for whom the legacy of the Heavenly Hundred will be a cornerstone of identity.

As we reflect on the ten years since the death of Serhii Bondarchuk and the others who stood alongside him, the story of the Heavenly Hundred remains a potent symbol of courage, sacrifice, and the unyielding pursuit of freedom. The ongoing controversies and debates only underscore the complexity of history and the importance of remembering those who have shaped it. In honoring their memory, Ukraine and its people pledge to remain worthy of their heroes, a commitment that resonates far beyond the borders of a nation forever marked by the events of the Revolution of Dignity.