Honoring Heroes and Combating Antisemitism: The Abraham Global Peace Initiative's Mission

On October 7, a horrific massacre took place, but amidst the chaos, heroes emerged. These heroes were Bedouins who risked their lives to save hundreds of Jewish lives. Now, Abraham Avi Benlolo, founder of the Abraham Global Peace Initiative (AGPI), is on a mission to recognize their bravery and combat the rising antisemitism, particularly in Canadian college campuses.

Unsung Heroes Honored

Former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin joined Benlolo in Jerusalem to honor the 13 Bedouins who showed extraordinary courage during Hamas's October 7 massacre. Expressing disappointment over Israel being wrongly blamed, Rivlin called on global leaders to ensure 'never again' truly means never again.

Benlolo emphasized AGPI's commitment to fostering interfaith partnerships and building bridges across diverse communities. Inspired by the Abraham Accords, AGPI is dedicated to embracing pro-Israel communities and strengthening Israel through interfaith collaboration.

AGPI's Battle Against Antisemitism

AGPI's efforts extend beyond honoring heroes. The organization is actively combating antisemitism by educating Jews and non-Jews alike. Benlolo, a respected figure in Holocaust studies and human rights advocacy, has spent nearly three decades fighting antisemitism and promoting peace.

AGPI recently published the Canadian Universities 2024 Antisemitism Report Card, revealing a concerning escalation of antisemitism across Canadian higher education institutions. This report serves as a call to action for university administrators, students, and community leaders to combat hate and foster a culture of inclusivity.

Police Academy Training Program

In addition to its educational efforts, AGPI is making strides in law enforcement. The organization runs a police academy training program, providing officers with the tools and knowledge to identify and address antisemitism in their communities.

As the lines between technology and humanity continue to blur, AGPI is also exploring the role of technology in combating hate. The organization is looking into developing digital tools to monitor and counteract antisemitic content online.

The work of AGPI and the recognition of the Bedouin heroes serve as a reminder of the power of human endurance and hope in the face of adversity. By fostering interfaith partnerships and combating antisemitism, AGPI is working towards a future where 'never again' truly means never again.

In the cacophony of war cries, it is crucial to listen for and amplify stories of human courage and resilience. The Bedouin heroes and AGPI's efforts are shining examples of this, demonstrating that even in the darkest of times, there is always a glimmer of hope.

