Priests Commemorate GomBurZa's Execution, Advocate Church Action Against Injustices

On a day steeped in historical remembrance and contemporary reflection, the grounds of Rizal Park became a scene of somber reenactment and powerful resolve. We gathered to commemorate the 152nd anniversary of an event that has echoed through the annals of Philippine history—the execution of the Filipino priests Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora, known collectively as GomBurZa. Their deaths by garrote, a symbol of colonial cruelty and injustice, were vividly brought to life once more. Yet, beneath the surface of this historical reenactment led by priests including the vocal Father Robert Reyes, lay a pressing call to the present: for the Catholic Church to raise its voice against the injustices of our time.

Advertisment

The reenactment was not merely a tribute to the past; it was a mirror reflecting the unresolved issues of the present. Father Reyes and his fellow priests, draped in the weight of historical costumes and the gravity of their message, implored the Catholic Church to embody the spirit of GomBurZa. They urged the Church to stand firmly against extrajudicial killings, China's aggressive posturing in the West Philippine Sea, and the controversial proposed charter changes. In a country where the past often whispers to the present, the message was clear: the battles fought by GomBurZa are not relics of history but live on in the challenges we face today.

A Gathering of Memories and Hope

The audience at Rizal Park was a tapestry of the nation's current socio-political landscape. Among them were relatives and friends of detained film director Jade Castro, a vivid reminder of the ongoing struggles for freedom of expression and human rights. Families of victims of the Duterte administration's anti-drug campaign stood shoulder to shoulder with those gathered, their presence a silent yet potent testament to the human cost of systemic injustice. This assembly of individuals from various walks of life underscored the enduring relevance of GomBurZa's martyrdom—as a symbol of resistance and an inspiration for those who continue to fight for what is just and true.

As the reenactment concluded and the echoes of the past faded into the hum of the present, the call to action remained palpable. The priests, through their portrayal of GomBurZa's final moments, did not merely aim to educate or commemorate; they sought to galvanize the Church and its followers to take a stand. In a world where silence often equates to complicity, the reenactment served as a reminder that the truth must be spoken, and injustices must be challenged, no matter the cost. The legacy of GomBurZa, according to Father Reyes and his compatriots, is not just to be remembered but to be lived out in the continuous fight for justice and truth in society.

In the 152 years since the martyrdom of GomBurZa, their story remains a beacon for those who advocate for justice and human rights. The reenactment at Rizal Park was not just a historical exercise but a clarion call to the Catholic Church and its faithful to embody the courage and conviction of Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora.