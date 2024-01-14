Honoring a Legacy: PIDE Holds Memorial Reference for Late Diplomat Sartaj Aziz

The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) held a memorial reference honouring the late Sartaj Aziz, a revered diplomat and statesman. This solemn gathering brought together distinguished figures, colleagues, friends, and family to pay tribute to his legacy and profound impact on Pakistan.

Remembering a Devoted Public Servant

In his opening remarks, PIDE Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nadeem ul Haque lauded Sartaj Aziz as a significant figure in Pakistani politics. He underscored Aziz’s steadfast commitment to the nation’s welfare, a dedication manifest in his many contributions to diplomacy, foreign policy, security, and economic development.

Legacy to Inspire Future Generations

Speakers at the event extolled Aziz’s role in shaping Pakistan’s foreign policy and his unwavering dedication to the country’s development. His legacy, they affirmed, would continue to inspire generations to come. Family members present expressed their gratitude for the tribute, emphasising the lasting impact Aziz had left on the institutions and policies he helped shape.

A Vision for a Prosperous Pakistan

The PIDE Vice-Chancellor reiterated the importance of perpetuating Aziz’s vision for a prosperous Pakistan. As the nation mourns the loss of a devoted public servant, it also celebrates his enduring contributions, confident that his legacy will guide the path to a brighter future.