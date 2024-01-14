en English
Obituary

Honoring a Legacy: PIDE Holds Memorial Reference for Late Diplomat Sartaj Aziz

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:24 pm EST
Honoring a Legacy: PIDE Holds Memorial Reference for Late Diplomat Sartaj Aziz

The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) held a memorial reference honouring the late Sartaj Aziz, a revered diplomat and statesman. This solemn gathering brought together distinguished figures, colleagues, friends, and family to pay tribute to his legacy and profound impact on Pakistan.

Remembering a Devoted Public Servant

In his opening remarks, PIDE Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nadeem ul Haque lauded Sartaj Aziz as a significant figure in Pakistani politics. He underscored Aziz’s steadfast commitment to the nation’s welfare, a dedication manifest in his many contributions to diplomacy, foreign policy, security, and economic development.

Legacy to Inspire Future Generations

Speakers at the event extolled Aziz’s role in shaping Pakistan’s foreign policy and his unwavering dedication to the country’s development. His legacy, they affirmed, would continue to inspire generations to come. Family members present expressed their gratitude for the tribute, emphasising the lasting impact Aziz had left on the institutions and policies he helped shape.

A Vision for a Prosperous Pakistan

The PIDE Vice-Chancellor reiterated the importance of perpetuating Aziz’s vision for a prosperous Pakistan. As the nation mourns the loss of a devoted public servant, it also celebrates his enduring contributions, confident that his legacy will guide the path to a brighter future.

Obituary Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

