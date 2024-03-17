Hong Kong's National Security Law Stirs Concerns Among Accountants Over Client Confidentiality

Hong Kong's proposed national security legislation is sparking debate within the accounting sector over potential conflicts between client confidentiality and legal obligations to report national security breaches.

Industry representatives, including lawmakers and professionals from the Big Four accounting firms, are calling for clearer guidelines to navigate these complexities without compromising their ethical standards.

Legal Uncertainties and Industry Response

As the legislation targets offences like treason, espionage, and sabotage, it categorizes various information as "state secrets," whose unauthorized disclosure could lead to severe penalties, including prison terms up to 10 years.

This broad definition raises concerns among accountants and auditors about the risk of inadvertently handling sensitive information. Edmund Wong Chun-sek, representing the accountancy sector, emphasized the need for legal reassurance to protect professionals from unintended legal liabilities.

Officials and regulatory bodies have attempted to address these concerns. Ronny Tong Ka-wah, a member of the Executive Council, suggested that professionals could seek clarification on the legality of information sources or consult authorities on whether a document is classified as a state secret.

Despite these assurances, the ambiguity remains a significant worry for the industry, potentially affecting audit procedures and the sector's ability to serve as a watchdog for Hong Kong's financial integrity.

Implications for the Future

The legislation's impact extends beyond legal compliance, potentially affecting Hong Kong's reputation as an international financial center. As the bill moves towards its final deliberation stages, the accounting sector's apprehensions highlight the broader challenges facing Hong Kong's businesses in balancing national security concerns with global financial practices.

The ongoing debate underscores the need for a careful approach to ensure the city's economic and professional sectors can thrive amidst these new regulatory landscapes.