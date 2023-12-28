en English
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:16 am EST
Under the weight of mounting political pressure and a changing political landscape, the Civic Party, a prominent pro-democracy group in Hong Kong, has announced its closure. Founded in 2006, the party was widely known as the ‘barristers’ party’ due to its initial composition of attorneys, academics, and other professionals. Now, 17 years later, the party closes its doors, signifying a significant shift in Hong Kong’s political climate.

As Times Change, So Do Political Parties

Alan Leong, co-founder of the Civic Party, was left with merely six lapel pins bearing the party’s founding date as he oversaw the closure of the party’s headquarters. His remark that ‘times have changed’ encapsulates the reality of the party’s six-month shutdown process. The closing of the party is a poignant indication of the diminishing space for opposition and democratic advocacy in Hong Kong.

The Impact of the National Security Law

The Civic Party’s closure comes in the wake of the imposition of the National Security Law by the Chinese central government in 2020. This law has led to a severe crackdown on dissent and pro-democracy movements, impinging the ability of opposition parties like the Civic Party to operate effectively. The party’s decline can be traced to the jailing of members, politicians being unseated, and a former lawmaker even listed as a most wanted fugitive.

End of an Era, Start of A New?

The closure of the Civic Party marks the end of an era for the pro-democracy movement in the region. Yet, despite this setback, Leong expressed relief at the party’s closure and hinted at the possibility of a new party being born in the future. As the Civic Party’s furniture and campaign loudspeakers were donated and its walls stripped bare of newspaper clippings and party signage, one can’t help but wonder: Could this be the heralding of a new phase in Hong Kong’s political history?

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

