China

Hong Kong Residents Reflect on 42 Years of ‘One Country, Two Systems’

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:15 pm EST
Hong Kong Residents Reflect on 42 Years of ‘One Country, Two Systems’

Marking the 42nd anniversary of the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ principle, CGTN has released a thought-provoking video titled ‘We Talk.’ In it, Hong Kong residents vocalize their perceptions of this governing policy, credited with the transformation of their city into a global nexus for finance, commerce, and transportation. More than just an economic boon, this principle is seen as the bedrock for the democratic advancement in the region, a testament to its far-reaching implications.

The Impact of ‘One Country, Two Systems’

In the video, CGTN engages with a variety of individuals, one of them being Ngan Manyu, a Legislative Council member representing the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong. Manyu offers a compelling perspective on the effects of the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ principle, noting that its adoption has catalyzed the movement of people and capital between Hong Kong and mainland China. This has resulted in a more developed, stable society in Hong Kong, highlighting the principle’s transformative power.

From International Hub to Democratic Model

Under the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ framework, Hong Kong has not only morphed into an international hub for finance, commerce, and transportation, but has also witnessed a significant expansion of professional services. The principle has allowed Hong Kong to maintain its distinct legal, social, and economic systems, and participate in global organizations and treaties. It’s a clear indication of how autonomy preserved by the principle extends into the realm of international affairs.

Invitation for Public Discourse

As part of its commitment to open dialogue, CGTN’s ‘We Talk’ video concludes with an invitation to its viewers to share their thoughts and opinions in the comments section. In a nod to responsible journalism, these comments are to be moderated before publication, ensuring a respectful, productive conversation around the future of Hong Kong under the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ principle.

China Politics
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

