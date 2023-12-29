en English
Politics

Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activist Tony Chung Flees to UK Seeking Asylum

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:30 pm EST
In a dramatic turn of events, Tony Chung, one of Hong Kong’s youngest convicted pro-democracy campaigners, has fled to the United Kingdom, seeking political asylum. Chung, a staunch pro-independence activist, alleges he was forced to serve as an informant against other activists by Hong Kong’s national security police. His escape from Hong Kong and subsequent asylum plea underscore the mounting pressures faced by pro-democracy activists in the city, especially in light of the national security law that has triggered a crackdown on dissent and pro-democracy activities.

Flight to Freedom

Chung was convicted for advocating Hong Kong’s secession under the security law and was under a one-year supervision order, which he violated by seeking asylum in the UK. He managed to secure permission from the Correctional Services Department to travel to Japan for Christmas, and then bought a flight to the UK. The activist revealed that he had been coerced to become a paid informant, leading to immense stress and a constant feeling of being under police scrutiny.

A Pattern of Suppression

Chung’s case is not isolated. Other pro-democracy activists have also fled Hong Kong, and many more are on trial in the territory. The prosecution of media tycoon Jimmy Lai, which has sparked international outcry, is seen as a test of Hong Kong’s judicial independence. The authorities have even issued bounties for pro-democracy activists abroad, further intensifying the climate of fear and suppression.

Life Under the National Security Law

Chung, the former leader of the now disbanded Student Localism, was the youngest person imprisoned under Hong Kong’s national security law and was banned from working. He faced stringent surveillance, regular meetings with the National Security police, and was even suggested to take a trip to Mainland China. After serving his jail term, Chung was closely watched by the national security police and was barred from taking up work. The authorities prevented him from seeking legal assistance, citing a confidentiality clause under the security law.

Chung, who has now formally applied for political asylum in the UK, refers to himself as a ‘Hong Kong exile’ and states that it’s impossible for him to return home in the foreseeable future. His exit from Hong Kong and plea for asylum in the UK marks yet another grim chapter in the ongoing saga of the city’s pro-democracy activists, a narrative of fear, suppression, and the fight for freedom.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

