Hong Kong Implements National Security Risk Assessment for Visa Applicants

Hong Kong's Immigration Department has adopted a national security risk assessment for all visa applicants, a move aimed at barring potential threats from entering the city. The measure, as clarified by Immigration Director Benson Kwok, is not a blanket ban and will be applied in line with established laws and immigration policies, without targeting specific professions such as foreign journalists and academics.

A New Era of Scrutiny

The introduction of the national security risk assessment follows a series of incidents involving denied visas and entry refusals. Among the high-profile cases were those of academic Rowena He Xiaoqing and Japanese journalist Yoshiaki Ogawa. Despite these changes, the proportion of visitors refused entry in the last year was lower than in pre-pandemic 2019.

According to the department, the new measure will evaluate the background and past statements of visa applicants to determine whether they pose a risk to national security. This development comes as Hong Kong strives to balance its role as an international hub with the need to safeguard its sovereignty.

A Rebounding Travel Sector

Despite the stringent measures, Hong Kong's travel sector is showing signs of recovery. The department reported a 70% recovery in travel to pre-pandemic levels, with a significant number of visitors coming from mainland China and overseas.

In a bid to attract top talent, the department introduced the Top Talent Pass Scheme aimed at high-income earners and graduates from top universities. Nearly 45% of e-channel border crossings are now using face recognition technology, a testament to the success of the scheme.

Navigating Changes and Challenges

The Immigration Department has issued a stern warning against using immigration agents, emphasizing that their application process is direct. Moreover, the department is yet to finalize policies for gender changes on Hong Kong identity cards following a court mandate.

In preparation for the future, the department is planning to move to a new headquarters, which will offer enhanced self-service options for passport and identity card applications. This move is expected to streamline the immigration process and better serve the needs of Hong Kong's diverse population.

Last year, the department received over 220,000 applications under various initiatives to attract overseas and mainland professionals to the city. With the introduction of the national security risk assessment, the immigration landscape in Hong Kong is poised to become even more complex, as authorities strive to maintain the delicate balance between openness and security.

As Hong Kong continues to navigate the intricate web of global geopolitics, the national security risk assessment stands as a testament to the city's commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty, while still fostering a vibrant and diverse community.

In the end, it is this delicate dance between welcoming the world and protecting its own interests that will define Hong Kong's path forward in an increasingly interconnected – and sometimes contentious – global arena.