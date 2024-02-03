Hong Kong Government Ponders 'Public Interest' Defense in National Security Legislation

In a significant development, the Hong Kong government is contemplating the incorporation of a 'public interest' defense in the impending national security legislation under Article 23 of the Basic Law. The defense, as explained by Justice Minister Paul Lam on an RTHK program, could be invoked in pressing situations where public safety is under threat. This provision would permit the revelation of state secrets when the public interest outweighs the need for secrecy.

The Balance Between Public Interest and National Security

Executive Council member Ronny Tong stressed the importance of unambiguous guidelines for such a defense. The objective, he clarified, is to ensure that the supreme public interest of national security is not jeopardized. He noted that while the disclosure of state secrets could be justified under certain circumstances, it is vital to strike a balance. The defense should not be misused to compromise the nation's security.

Academic Exchanges Remain Untouched

Officials further clarified that the forthcoming legislation aimed at curbing external interference will not affect academic exchanges. They explained that the law would specifically define 'foreign forces' to exclude universities. Hence, academic institutions and their activities would not fall under the purview of this legislation.

Dispelling Misinformation About the Law

Security Minister Chris Tang stated that only intentional dissemination of misinformation with the intent to influence government policy would be considered a violation of the law. This statement was in response to concerns that the legislation may be used to suppress dissent or control information. The government is currently inviting public feedback on the new security legislation until February 28.