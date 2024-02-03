Hong Kong Government Considers Public Interest Defense in National Security Legislation

In a move that could potentially shape the future of national security in Hong Kong, the government is contemplating the addition of a 'public interest' defense in laws designed to safeguard state secrets. This development is part of the broader national security legislation under Article 23 of the Basic Law. Justice Minister Paul Lam, speaking on an RTHK programme, clarified that this defense would be applicable in extreme and urgent situations, particularly when public safety is at risk.

Striking the Right Balance

Executive Council member Ronny Tong has underlined the necessity for clear provisions and guidelines. These would assist courts in assessing the delicate balance between competing public interests. The overarching aim is to ensure that the new laws do not compromise the public's well-being while securing the nation's interests.

Ensuring Academic Freedom

Amid concerns about the potential impact of the new laws on academic exchanges, officials have offered reassurances. They assert that the laws, especially those addressing external interference, will not negatively affect academic interactions. Security Minister Chris Tang has clarified that the law is not aimed at universities. Instead, it targets governments and political parties, and would require proof of intentional misinformation that influences government policies.

Public Consultation and Collaboration

The government's public consultation on the new security legislation remains open until February 28. This initiative allows individuals to voice their opinions on the matter, contributing to a more inclusive drafting process. The Insurance Authority (IA) of Hong Kong has expressed support for the government's move, emphasizing the importance of creating a secure business environment and bolstering investor confidence. The IA plans to collaborate with the insurance industry to understand the legislative proposals better and evaluate the impact of the national security legislation on different sectors.