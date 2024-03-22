Hong Kong Enacts Article 23 Law, Targets Absconders to Strengthen National Security

Hong Kong's legislature has finalized the enactment of the long-awaited Article 23 under the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, marking a significant milestone nearly three decades after its return to Chinese rule. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and top officials have sought to reassure the public and international observers about the law's implications, especially concerning freedom of speech and the treatment of absconders.

Historic Legislation and Its Implications

On Friday, Chief Executive John Lee signed the bill, declaring it a historic moment for Hong Kong. This legislation aims to bolster the city's national security by addressing a range of offences from treason to external interference. Justice Minister Paul Lam and Security Chief Chris Tang emphasized that the law would not be used to unduly restrict freedoms or to draft new offences indirectly. However, the provision to designate and sanction 'relevant absconders' has sparked anticipation and concern about its application.

Addressing Public Concerns

In light of the new law, officials have addressed various questions, including the potential impact on freedom of speech and the legality of possessing materials from now-defunct publications like the Apple Daily. They stressed that the law's sedition offences would focus on extreme cases, ensuring that Hong Kong's freedom of speech remains intact. Additionally, the possibility of subsidiary legislation to clarify the sanctions against absconders indicates a careful approach to enforcing the new law.

Global and Local Reactions

The enactment of Article 23 has drawn mixed reactions, both internationally and within Hong Kong. While some sectors of the city have rallied in support of the ordinance, emphasizing its importance for national security, Western countries have faced criticism for their negative portrayal of the law. Protests outside foreign consulates in Hong Kong highlight the contentious nature of international views on the city's legal developments. As the law takes effect, its implementation and the global response will be closely watched.

The introduction of the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance represents a pivotal moment for Hong Kong, balancing the need for security with the preservation of civil liberties. With officials promising a measured application of the law and the world's eyes on how it unfolds, the future of Hong Kong's political and social landscape remains at a critical juncture.