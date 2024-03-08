Hon. Shehu Tafoki Calls for Action Against Rampant Killings, Kidnappings in Katsina

Hon. Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki, representing Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa Federal Constituency, has raised an urgent call to action in response to the alarming increase in banditry attacks within his constituency in Katsina State. In a recent address, he highlighted the dire situation faced by his constituents, stressing the immediate need for enhanced security measures.

In conversations with the press, Tafoki painted a grim picture of the situation on the ground. "The continuous onslaught by bandits in our communities is deeply troubling," he stated, emphasizing the significant impact on lives, properties, and the displacement of residents.

This escalation in violence has instilled a pervasive sense of fear and anxiety among the populace, compelling families to separate in search of safety. Despite the efforts of Governor Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, the representative voiced a pressing need for a concerted effort from all security agencies to restore peace and order.

Legislative Action and Public Appeal

Understanding the gravity of the situation, Tafoki took a proactive step by presenting a motion under matters of urgent public importance, aimed at mobilizing support and action to counter the threat.

He invoked the constitutional rights to life and freedom of movement, demanding immediate and decisive action to curb the rampant killings and kidnappings plaguing the area. The motion was accentuated by recent distressing events, including the abduction of wedding guests, where kidnappers demanded ransoms exceeding N200 million, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

The call to action by Tafoki is not just a plea for help but a demand for a more robust and effective response to the security crisis threatening his constituency. It is a reminder of the responsibilities of the government and security agencies towards the citizens. The representative's motion serves as a catalyst, aiming to spur immediate action and foster a collective effort to address the security challenges faced by the people of Katsina State.