Hon. Salman's Inspiring Leadership Transforms Kogi State Constituency

In the heart of Kogi State, a beacon of hope rises from the Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency. Hon. Salman, its esteemed representative, has become synonymous with integrity, moral rectitude, and an unwavering commitment to serving his constituents.

Hon. Salman's journey began with a deep understanding of the challenges faced by his community. Armed with this knowledge, he embarked on multi-million naira empowerment initiatives targeting the youth, women, the elderly, and artisans.

His efforts bore fruit when Aiyegunle Gbedde-Iluke, a community that had languished in darkness for a decade, was finally connected to the national grid. This monumental achievement was followed by the allocation of 500 million naira for crucial road projects.

Empowerment and Community Development

The scourge of unemployment, a persistent thorn in the side of many Nigerian communities, has seen a significant reduction in the Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency. Hon. Salman's efforts to secure jobs for educated youth have not only provided economic relief but also instilled a sense of purpose and hope among the constituents.

In addition, his generous donations of millions of naira towards community development projects have further cemented his reputation as a responsible legislator who truly cares for his people.

Fiscal Prowess and Moral Leadership

Beyond his community service and empowerment initiatives, Hon. Salman has demonstrated exceptional technical skills in handling fiscal matters. His consistency, morality, and law-abiding nature have become hallmarks of his legislative career.

In the Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency, Hon. Salman's name has become synonymous with hope, progress, and the promise of a brighter future. His commitment to empowering his constituents, coupled with his fiscal prowess and moral leadership, paints a picture of a politician who truly walks the talk.