Hon. Obinna Chidoka: A Journey of Political Service and Personal Milestones at 50

Three-time representative of Idemili North and South federal constituency in Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Hon. Obinna Chidoka, recently marked a significant milestone: his 50th birthday. More than a personal celebration, it also offered a moment of reflection on an illustrious political career that began at the relatively tender age of 33, after a stint as a legislative aide.

A Journey of Service

Chidoka, born into a disciplined family in Enugu and later a resident of Lagos, initially aspired to be a businessman. Graduating with a degree in Sociology from the University of Lagos, he was steered into politics while working with Senator Michael Ajegbo. This exposure to the machinations of government led him to shift gears, aiming for a role in the public arena.

His political journey has been punctuated with both victories and defeats, including a recent loss in the 2023 general elections. Yet, these experiences have not dampened his spirit or his commitment to service. His contributions to his community in Obosi and the broader constituency have earned him the traditional title of Ife Idemili.

Legislative Accomplishments

During his legislative tenure, Chidoka made significant contributions, perhaps most notably advocating for the repair of the Niger Bridge and the completion of the second Niger Bridge. His efforts also led to improvements to the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway, a crucial infrastructure project with far-reaching impact.

Chidoka believes in the importance of a balanced mix of experience and youth in leadership roles. His emphasis on this balance reflects a forward-looking perspective on governance, acknowledging the need for fresh ideas while respecting the wisdom that comes with age and experience.

Advocacy and Philanthropy

Chidoka’s impact extends beyond infrastructure and politics. He has been a vocal advocate for environmental issues, supporting Nigeria’s commitments to achieving net-zero emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.

Philanthropically, he founded the Obinna Chidoka Foundation to empower communities through skill development. This initiative underscores his commitment to uplifting those less fortunate and his belief in the power of education and skills training.

A family-oriented man with a love for soccer and music, Chidoka looks back on his life with no regrets. He cherishes his impact on society and the personal sacrifices he’s made for public service. As he looks to the future, he remains committed to service, planning to expand his business interests while continuing his philanthropic efforts through his foundation.

