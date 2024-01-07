en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Hon. Obinna Chidoka: A Journey of Political Service and Personal Milestones at 50

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:13 am EST
Hon. Obinna Chidoka: A Journey of Political Service and Personal Milestones at 50

Three-time representative of Idemili North and South federal constituency in Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Hon. Obinna Chidoka, recently marked a significant milestone: his 50th birthday. More than a personal celebration, it also offered a moment of reflection on an illustrious political career that began at the relatively tender age of 33, after a stint as a legislative aide.

A Journey of Service

Chidoka, born into a disciplined family in Enugu and later a resident of Lagos, initially aspired to be a businessman. Graduating with a degree in Sociology from the University of Lagos, he was steered into politics while working with Senator Michael Ajegbo. This exposure to the machinations of government led him to shift gears, aiming for a role in the public arena.

His political journey has been punctuated with both victories and defeats, including a recent loss in the 2023 general elections. Yet, these experiences have not dampened his spirit or his commitment to service. His contributions to his community in Obosi and the broader constituency have earned him the traditional title of Ife Idemili.

Legislative Accomplishments

During his legislative tenure, Chidoka made significant contributions, perhaps most notably advocating for the repair of the Niger Bridge and the completion of the second Niger Bridge. His efforts also led to improvements to the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway, a crucial infrastructure project with far-reaching impact.

Chidoka believes in the importance of a balanced mix of experience and youth in leadership roles. His emphasis on this balance reflects a forward-looking perspective on governance, acknowledging the need for fresh ideas while respecting the wisdom that comes with age and experience.

(Read Also: Nigerian Woman Receives N200,000 Fuel Voucher from NNPCL for her Dedication)

Advocacy and Philanthropy

Chidoka’s impact extends beyond infrastructure and politics. He has been a vocal advocate for environmental issues, supporting Nigeria’s commitments to achieving net-zero emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.

Philanthropically, he founded the Obinna Chidoka Foundation to empower communities through skill development. This initiative underscores his commitment to uplifting those less fortunate and his belief in the power of education and skills training.

A family-oriented man with a love for soccer and music, Chidoka looks back on his life with no regrets. He cherishes his impact on society and the personal sacrifices he’s made for public service. As he looks to the future, he remains committed to service, planning to expand his business interests while continuing his philanthropic efforts through his foundation.

(Read Also: Controversy Surrounds Nigerian Minister Betta Edu: EFCC Probes Fund Transfer)

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
12 mins ago
Adamawa State Government Prioritizes Menstrual Hygiene in Partnership with Angelo Nigeria Limited
In a move that demonstrates a commitment to the well-being of its youth, women, and children, the Adamawa State government in Nigeria has announced its partnership with Angelo Nigeria Limited. The initiative aims to enhance menstrual hygiene among girls, particularly those in school. The announcement was made by Deputy Governor Professor Kaletapwa Farauta during a
Adamawa State Government Prioritizes Menstrual Hygiene in Partnership with Angelo Nigeria Limited
Plateau State Governor Warns of Somalia-like Conflict Without Intervention
41 mins ago
Plateau State Governor Warns of Somalia-like Conflict Without Intervention
Nigeria's SGF Senator George Akume Advocates Peace and Forgiveness
50 mins ago
Nigeria's SGF Senator George Akume Advocates Peace and Forgiveness
Nigeria Celebrates Mrs Zanga: The Power of Familial Kindness
17 mins ago
Nigeria Celebrates Mrs Zanga: The Power of Familial Kindness
LASEMA Responds to Over 6,000 Incidents: An Inside Look at Emergency Management in Lagos
17 mins ago
LASEMA Responds to Over 6,000 Incidents: An Inside Look at Emergency Management in Lagos
Governor Yahaya Bello Reflects on Educational Advancements During Kogi State Polytechnic Convocation
35 mins ago
Governor Yahaya Bello Reflects on Educational Advancements During Kogi State Polytechnic Convocation
Latest Headlines
World News
EMT Vlogger Sheds Light on Patient Rights and Ethics in Emergency Care
23 seconds
EMT Vlogger Sheds Light on Patient Rights and Ethics in Emergency Care
Batu Kawa Riverbank Park Phase 3 Nears Completion: A New Recreational Hub in Kuching
32 seconds
Batu Kawa Riverbank Park Phase 3 Nears Completion: A New Recreational Hub in Kuching
Lucy Bronze: A Symbol of Toughness in British Women's Football
1 min
Lucy Bronze: A Symbol of Toughness in British Women's Football
Sonny Jane Wise: A Journey of Autism Acceptance and Advocacy
1 min
Sonny Jane Wise: A Journey of Autism Acceptance and Advocacy
Abbey Clancy: A Passionate Spectator and Advocate of Positive Reinforcement in Sports
3 mins
Abbey Clancy: A Passionate Spectator and Advocate of Positive Reinforcement in Sports
Revolutionizing the Hospitality Industry: The Indispensable Role of Hospitality Health
4 mins
Revolutionizing the Hospitality Industry: The Indispensable Role of Hospitality Health
Thrilling Finals Mark the Conclusion of 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024
4 mins
Thrilling Finals Mark the Conclusion of 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024
Bearcats Triumph Over Cougars in Big 12 Conference Opener
5 mins
Bearcats Triumph Over Cougars in Big 12 Conference Opener
Dirty Wellness: The 2024 Health Trend Advocating for Balance and Joy
5 mins
Dirty Wellness: The 2024 Health Trend Advocating for Balance and Joy
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
47 mins
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
11 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app