Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson Secures 2024 Parliamentary Candidacy in Decisive Primary Win

It was a day of resounding victory in Ghana as Honourable Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, once again demonstrated her political prowess. She secured her position as the 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, winning by a landslide in the party's primaries.

Decisive Victory in the Primaries

Competing against Bernard Dankwa and Eric Kweku Boateng, Honourable Koomson didn't just clinch the candidacy; she triumphed. Out of the 1,427 votes cast, she secured an impressive 1,318 votes. Her competitors, in contrast, received a mere fraction of that number, with Dankwa and Boateng polling 97 and 8 votes, respectively. This decisive victory underscored the significant support she enjoys within the party and her constituency.

The NPP primaries are more than just a competition; they are an essential part of the democratic process in Ghana. This political event determines the party's candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections. With her distinctive win, Hon. Koomson not only secured her candidacy but also reinforced her strong position within the party's ranks.

Koomson's Steadfast Political Journey

With this victory, Honourable Koomson continues to cement her place in Ghana's political landscape. As the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, she has been a driving force in her sector, and her consistent successes at the polls demonstrate her constituents' trust in her leadership. This clear win reaffirms the minister's influential role within her party and constituency, marking a promising start to her campaign for the 2024 parliamentary elections.