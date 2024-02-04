Hon. Jallo Dedicates Election Victory to Late Supporter, Vows to Fight Electoral Violence

Hon. Hussaini Muhammad Jallo, representative for Igabi Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, emerged victorious in the re-run election that took place on Saturday. In the wake of his victory, he paid tribute to both Almighty Allah and the late Mansur Shafiu, a supporter who met a tragic end during the electoral process. Shafiu was reportedly shot dead while exercising his democratic right at a polling unit in the Rigachikun area on Kaduna's outskirts.

Taking to the podium on Sunday, Jallo expressed his profound condemnation of the violence that marred the election. He pledged his commitment to seeking justice for Shafiu and other voters who were subjected to attacks during the election. In his pursuit of justice, Jallo announced plans to collaborate with the Nigerian police force, initiating a comprehensive investigation to identify those responsible for Shafiu's death and the reported incidents of ballot box snatching and voter intimidation that occurred in various locations.

A Commitment to Justice

Locations such as Rigachikun, Unguwar Yelwa Birinin Yero, Kwarau, Mando, and Joga were all affected by these acts of electoral violence. Jallo's commitment to justice extends to ensuring the perpetrators of these acts are brought to book and prosecuted accordingly. His determination to uphold justice is not only a tribute to the memory of his fallen supporter but also a pledge to all voters who were victims of the violent disruptions.

Reflecting on the challenges faced during the election and the hard work that underpinned his victory, Jallo acknowledged the support he received in his struggle against injustice and tyranny. He also recognized the challenges that lie ahead. Despite these, Jallo expressed his unwavering determination to continue striving for excellence and justice, fighting tirelessly for his constituents and their democratic rights.