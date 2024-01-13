Homelessness Minister Scraps Proposed Safe Night Space for Women in Northbridge

In a significant turn of events, Homelessness Minister John Carey has called off the plans for a proposed safe night space for vulnerable women on Aberdeen Street in Northbridge, Western Australia. This development was influenced by recommendations from the Office of Homelessness, which considered the location inappropriate for the proposed facility.

Government’s Stance on Homelessness Crisis

The state government’s decision comes as a blow to the City of Perth’s resolution to reopen a critical overnight shelter for vulnerable women. Carey criticized the City of Perth and Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas for not accepting a funding offer to reactivate the Rod Evans Centre and for declining another safe night space proposal by Ruah, a community service organization.

UnitingWA’s Proposal Rejected

UnitingWA had proposed to operate a safe night space at a facility on the eastern end of Aberdeen Street in Northbridge. However, due to concerns about access and entry for vulnerable women, Carey rejected the proposal. Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas had suggested UnitingWA to continue the service, but Carey announced that it would not be receiving the funding.

Future of Safe Night Space

The future of Ruah resuming the service now hangs in the balance, with the City of Perth continuing to assess development applications from both UnitingWA and Ruah. The current stalemate has resulted in the loss of a secure place for vulnerable women to seek refuge at night.

Simultaneously, Carey announced a $7.5 million funding for St. Patrick’s Fremantle to construct 28 new social housing homes, a move to address the social housing shortage in Western Australia.