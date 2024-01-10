en English
Politics

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Impeachment Call Amid Border Crisis

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:34 pm EST
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Impeachment Call Amid Border Crisis

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas finds himself in the crosshairs of an impeachment effort led by Representative Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.). The legislator has flagged concerns over the ongoing border crisis and the potential risk of another terrorist attack, presenting these pressing matters as a matter of national security, and accordingly, a case for impeachment.

Impeachment Hearings: A First for House Republicans

In an unprecedented move, House Republicans are gearing up for their first impeachment hearing. D’Esposito, leading the charge, has expressed apprehensions about the record influx of migrants into the U.S. and the ‘known gotaways’ – individuals who have crossed the border and are now untraceable. This issue, he asserts, transcends political divides and is a crucial matter of public safety.

States Speak: The Impact of Border Crisis

The impeachment hearing, aptly titled ‘Havoc In The Heartland: How Secretary Mayorkas’ Failed Leadership Has Impacted The States,’ aims to shed light on how the border situation has rippled through various states. Attorneys general from Montana, Oklahoma, and Missouri are slated to testify about the security implications of the migration surge.

DHS Responds: Impeachment as Political Attack

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has countered D’Esposito’s allegations by releasing a memo that labels the impeachment efforts as a groundless political attack. The memo underscores the department’s commitment to working with bipartisan senators to tackle immigration challenges and uphold national security. While admitting the trend of increased migration is a daunting challenge, DHS officials argue that their comprehensive security efforts are effective in detecting and thwarting threats. They also emphasize that encounters with known or suspected terrorists at the southern border are uncommon.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

