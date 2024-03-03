HOMEF Urges FEC to Dissolve NABDA, Cites Potential Regulatory Conflicts in Merger

Amidst ongoing government efforts to streamline operations and reduce governance costs, the Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) has voiced strong opposition to the proposed merger of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) with the National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology (NACGRAB). HOMEF's call for the dissolution of NABDA instead of its merger underscores concerns over overlapping regulatory functions and the potential for conflict.

Advertisment

The Federal Executive Council's (FEC) decision to merge NABDA with NACGRAB as part of the implementation of the Steve Oronsaye panel's recommendations has sparked debate. HOMEF, through its Media/Communications Lead, Kome Odhomor, emphasizes that while the initiative to restructure federal agencies is commendable, the specific merger between NABDA and NACGRAB poses significant challenges. According to HOMEF, the two agencies have distinct mandates that do not overlap, making the merger not only unnecessary but potentially harmful.

Distinct Roles and Potential Conflicts

HOMEF's scrutiny reveals that NABDA's focus on biotechnology development contrasts sharply with NACGRAB's mandate to regulate the seed, livestock, and fisheries industries. Nnimmo Bassey, HOMEF's Executive Director, stresses that NACGRAB's role in regulating these industries is crucial and should not be diluted by merging with an agency focused on biotechnology development. The proposed merger, according to Bassey, could lead to a conflict of mandates, particularly in the approval of genetically modified varieties, which NABDA promotes.

HOMEF is not alone in its concerns. Joyce Brown, HOMEF's Director of Programs, and Mariann Bassey-Orovwuje from Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, both highlight the need for a clear delineation of responsibilities post-merger. They suggest that the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) could function effectively under NACGRAB's oversight, ensuring stringent biosafety regulations. This arrangement, they argue, would support the conservation of Nigeria's genetic resources while preventing the unchecked release of genetically modified varieties.

As the debate over the proposed merger unfolds, the implications for Nigeria's regulatory framework and biosafety standards remain a focal point. The outcome of this restructuring effort could significantly impact the country's approach to biotechnology and genetic resource conservation. HOMEF's call for the dissolution of NABDA, rather than its merger with NACGRAB, underscores the complex interplay between development, regulation, and conservation in Nigeria's biotechnology landscape.