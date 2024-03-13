Support Services First Choice Faces Worker Licence Revocation Over Migrant Rule Breaches

Support Services First Choice Ltd, a care company based in Hawick, faces a significant setback as its licence to sponsor overseas workers has been revoked by the Home Office. This action comes amidst an ongoing investigation into allegations of the firm violating migrant worker regulations, highlighting the government's intolerance towards illegal labour market activities. The company, known for providing healthcare workers across the Borders region, is now under scrutiny for its treatment of staff, with concerns raised about compliance with the sponsorship requirements for migrant workers.

Investigation and Immediate Effects

The Home Office's decision to suspend the international sponsorship licence of Support Services First Choice has stirred concerns about care worker shortages in the Borders region. Scottish Borders Council has acknowledged working with the Home Office to ensure the continuity of care amidst this crisis. The government's strict rules dictate a minimum annual pay based on a 37.5-hour work week, aiming to safeguard workers from exploitation. Violation of these rules may lead to prosecution, underscoring the seriousness of the allegations against the care provider.

Background and Community Response

Founded by Ottilia Chingosho in 2019, Support Services First Choice moved its operations to Hawick in 2021. The Scottish government's Care Inspectorate and Scottish Borders Council are closely monitoring the situation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining care standards and worker rights. Scottish Care, representing social care providers, has reiterated the critical role of international staff in Scotland's social care sector and condemned any form of illegal practices.

Looking Forward

This incident sheds light on the broader issues of worker exploitation and the need for stringent regulatory compliance in the care sector. As investigations continue, the focus remains on ensuring ethical treatment and support for all workers, particularly those from overseas. The revocation of Support Services First Choice's licence serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of failing to meet legal and moral obligations towards employees. With ongoing dialogue between local authorities, the care sector, and government agencies, the hope is to find sustainable solutions to prevent such occurrences in the future.