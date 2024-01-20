Home Minister Amit Shah Commends SSB at 60th Raising Day, Highlights Government Initiatives

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking at the 60th Raising Day celebrations of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Tezpur, Assam, paid tribute to the SSB personnel who have laid down their lives for the security of the country. The event also had in attendance the Chief Minister of Assam, Union Home Secretary, Director General SSB, and other dignitaries.

Government Initiatives and SSB Achievements

During his address, the Home Minister underscored the recent unveiling of projects worth Rs 226 crore earmarked for the SSB. These projects include new battalion headquarters and facilities, a testament to the government’s dedication towards improving the welfare of the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs).

Shah acknowledged the SSB's significant role in safeguarding the India-Nepal and India-Bhutan borders, and their contribution to the collection of cultural and historical data. This dual role of the SSB, he noted, has been instrumental in aiding India's border disputes.

Apart from their conventional duties, the Home Minister also lauded the SSB's success in arresting smugglers and seizing drugs and weapons. Their active involvement in sports and women empowerment was also highlighted during his speech.

Combatting Terrorism and Naxalism

Shah praised the relentless efforts of the paramilitary forces in combating terrorism and Naxalism. He exuded confidence that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India would be free from Naxalism within the next three years. He also credited the SSB and other CAPFs for their effective performance against Naxals in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Government's Welfare Measures

On the government's welfare measures, Shah discussed the Vibrant Village Scheme, an initiative aimed at developing border villages. He also highlighted the government's efforts in recruitment, criminal justice reform, and the welfare of CAPF personnel. The Home Minister also launched the Ayushman CAPF healthcare cards, a step towards ensuring better health facilities for the CAPFs.

In conclusion, the 60th Raising Day of the SSB was a stage for acknowledging the critical role of the SSB and other paramilitary forces in maintaining the country's security while also highlighting the government's commitment to their welfare.