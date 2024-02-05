Hodges Backs Chisholm for Milwaukee County Treasurer

Ted Chisholm, a name synonymous with dedication and public service, has received the official endorsement from Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court, Anna Maria Hodges, for the position of Milwaukee County Treasurer. An endorsement that amplifies the voice of a deeply committed public servant, who has time and again proven his capabilities in the realm of effective governance and fiscal responsibility.

A Champion of Effective Governance

Chisholm's tenure as Senior Administrator for Management, Finance, and Strategy in the Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court's Office and his role as Chief of Staff for the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, managing a colossal team of 700 public servants, bear testament to his exceptional administrative skills. His leadership was underlined during the tumultuous period of the COVID-19 pandemic, where Chisholm's crisis management skills were awarded and recognized.

A Testament to Public Service and Accountability

Chisholm's commitment towards public service is not just reflected in his career trajectory but also in his unwavering dedication towards fiscal responsibility and accountability. The words of endorsement from Hodges, a seasoned public servant herself, add weight to Chisholm's candidacy, highlighting his track record of public service and accountability that aligns with the role of a County Treasurer.

A Future of Fiscal Responsibility

The elections for the Milwaukee County Treasurer position are scheduled to take place with the primary on August 13, 2024, and the general election following on November 5, 2024. As the countdown begins, Chisholm's campaign is expected to gain momentum, powered by his track record and the strong endorsement from Hodges. For further insight into Ted Chisholm and his campaign, his official campaign website serves as a comprehensive resource.