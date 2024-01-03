en English
HMS Agincourt: A Submarine’s Name Sparks Controversy Amid Surveillance Law Changes

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:21 am EST
HMS Agincourt: A Submarine’s Name Sparks Controversy Amid Surveillance Law Changes

The commemoration of a historical battle has sparked a contemporary controversy. The naming of the sixth HMS Agincourt, a submarine that marks France’s defeat at the Battle of Agincourt in 1415, has rekindled a dispute. The debate centers on whether the name of the submarine, which stands as a testament to England’s victory over France, is offensive to the French.

History and Controversy

The HMS Agincourt is the sixth vessel to bear this name—a tradition that dates back to 1913. The Ships’ Names and Badges Committee reviewed the name in 2018, acknowledging the potential for controversy. However, they ultimately dismissed the issue, deciding to retain the name. Now, the topic has been thrust back into the spotlight, with critics suggesting that the name is offensive to the French.

Government Reactions

Within the UK government, the notion of changing the submarine’s name has been met with resistance. Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has reportedly dismissed the idea, labeling it as ‘woke nonsense.’ According to an anonymous source from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Shapps views demands for name changes on the grounds of causing offence as unreasonable. The Defence Secretary reportedly considers the prospect of renaming the ship to avoid offending the French as an unnecessary surrender to political correctness.

The Broader Picture

This controversy is unfolding against a backdrop of increased surveillance laws in the UK. The government is seeking to enhance its surveillance capabilities with the Investigatory Powers Amendment Bill. This move has sparked concerns among industry executives and privacy campaigners. They fear that the bill could undermine technological innovation and compromise user privacy. Tech companies such as Apple, WhatsApp, and Signal have threatened to withdraw their services from the UK if asked to weaken encryption under UK laws. Despite these concerns, the British government is pushing the bill through parliament at an accelerated pace.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

