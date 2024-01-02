HKP Takes Legal Battle for Erdoğan’s University Diploma to Constitutional Court

The ongoing saga of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s university diploma disclosure took an upward turn as the People’s Liberation Party (HKP) in Turkey decided to escalate the matter to the Constitutional Court. The HKP’s move comes on the heels of multiple rejections to their requests for the diploma’s public display by several authorities, including the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality and the Board of Information Access Evaluation. The Ankara 7th Administrative Court also dismissed a lawsuit by the HKP, which posits that the diploma details should not be classified as personal data.

The Constitutional Mandate and the HKP’s Stance

At the core of this issue is a fundamental requirement of the Turkish Constitution, which states that the President must hold a higher education degree. The HKP argues that Erdoğan’s academic credentials, given his status as a public figure, should not be kept private. The party’s lawyer, Pınar Akbina, has formally submitted an application to the Constitutional Court on behalf of HKP Chairperson Nurullah Efe.

Transparency and the Opposition’s Silence

The HKP maintains that transparency in this matter is of utmost importance, and has been vocal in its criticism of the opposition in Parliament for their apparent indifference towards this issue. The question of Erdoğan’s educational background, although seemingly personal, has significant implications on the fulfillment of constitutional requirements for his position.

The Importance of Presidential Qualifications

This issue underscores the importance of transparency in verifying the qualifications of those in positions of power. It serves as a reminder that leaders, both in Turkey and globally, are subject to the laws and criteria set out by their respective constitutions. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for similar situations in the future, and reinforce the need for accountability and transparency in public office.