India

Hit-and-Run Law Sparks Mass Protests among Drivers in Chhattisgarh

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Hit-and-Run Law Sparks Mass Protests among Drivers in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh is in the throes of a mass protest initiated by truck and bus drivers against a new hit-and-run law under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. The protest, which initially began on Monday, has now extended into its second day, causing significant disruptions across the state. The law stipulates that drivers who are involved in a serious road accident due to negligence and flee the scene without informing authorities can face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

Protest Engulfs the State

Approximately 100,000 drivers, including private buses, trucks, and school buses operators have ceased work, demanding the revocation of the hotly contested provision. The strike’s impact is far-reaching, with numerous prominent schools shuttered due to the absence of transportation services, vegetable prices seeing a sharp increase due to supply shortages, and long queues at fuel stations as motorists scramble to refuel amidst fears of a fuel shortage.

Chaos Reigns at Fuel Stations

Anxiety-driven panic buying has resulted in several fuel pumps running dry, and there have been reports of altercations at some petrol pumps between staff and customers. The Chhattisgarh Vahan Chalak Sangh, represented by convener Jitendra Shukla, has expressed their intent to continue the protest until the contested provision is withdrawn. The strike has left commuters stranded and disrupted the movement of goods throughout the state.

Government Response

The Home ministry convened a meeting with stakeholders on Tuesday evening to discuss the new hit-and-run law. However, truck drivers are likely to continue their protests in various parts of the country on Wednesday. The Centre, for its part, assured transporters that a decision on enforcing the stringent provisions will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC). The AIMTC has voiced their concerns about drivers being unfairly targeted even in cases where they are not at fault and demanded the withdrawal of the new penal provision.

In conclusion, the new hit-and-run law has sparked a wave of dissent among drivers across the nation, leading to large-scale protests that have caused widespread disruptions. With the drivers standing their ground and the government attempting to navigate a resolution, the road ahead remains uncertain.

India Politics Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

