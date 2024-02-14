Historic Youth Policy Summit: Biden-Harris Administration Pledges to Improve Youth Programs

Today marks a historical milestone as the Biden-Harris Administration hosts the first-ever interagency Youth Policy Summit, gathering nearly 90 young people from across the nation. The event, taking place on Valentine's Day, 2024, is set to address and improve policies and programs for all youth in America.

Advertisment

A New Era of Youth Engagement

The Biden-Harris Administration has made a consistent effort to engage with young people since taking office, focusing on pressing issues such as mental health, climate change, and student debt. Lt. Governor Primavera of Colorado was among the prominent figures participating in the summit, highlighting Colorado's behavioral health work and commitment to improving access to quality healthcare for all Coloradans.

The I Matter Program, improved mental health screening in schools, and enhanced education on eating disorders are just a few initiatives launched by the Polis-Primavera administration. These efforts exemplify the administration's dedication to addressing the unique needs and concerns of young people in Colorado.

Advertisment

Federal Agencies Pledge Support

Panelists at the summit discussed federal policies and programs related to youth wellbeing, belonging, purpose, identity, and leadership. The U.S. Department of Education announced plans to reconvene these youth participants and federal agencies virtually within the next six months to continue the dialogue and ensure ongoing collaboration.

The Departments of Labor and Health and Human Services also shared their commitment to supporting young people. Notably, the Department of Labor plans to launch the Youth Apprentice Pathway Pilot, a program designed to provide opportunities for young people to gain valuable work experience and skills in various industries.

A Comprehensive National Strategy to Tackle the Behavioral Health Crisis

Recognizing the critical importance of addressing the behavioral health crisis, the Department of Health and Human Services announced its commitment to developing a comprehensive national strategy. This strategy aims to improve access to mental health services and support for young people across the country, ensuring they receive the care and resources they need to thrive.