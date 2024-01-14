en English
China

Historic Win for Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:47 pm EST
Historic Win for Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of Taiwan has made history, securing its third consecutive presidential term with the victory of Lai Ching-te who is presently serving as the country’s Vice President. With over 40% of the popular vote in his favor, Lai’s win marks the first instance of a party securing the presidential office thrice in a row following the inception of direct presidential elections in 1996.

Beijing’s Disquiet

The election result has stirred unease in Beijing which considers Lai a staunch advocate for Taiwan’s independence and labels him a dangerous separatist. In response, China has augmented its military activity in the Taiwan Strait, thereby escalating concerns about its impact on China-U.S. relations and the security of the Indo-Pacific region.

Commitment to Peace

Despite the brewing tensions, Lai has publicly expressed his commitment to preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits. He has pledged to uphold Taiwan’s democratic principles and maintain the status quo across the Straits, replacing obstructionism with exchanges and confrontation with dialogue in relations with China.

China’s Unyielding Stance

The Chinese Communist Party, which has refrained from engaging with the outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen since she assumed office in 2016, continues to deny the DPP’s authority. They insist that the election results do not epitomize the mainstream opinion in Taiwan. China remains steadfast in its claim over Taiwan, considering the island an integral part of its territory. This position is further strengthened by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who sees reunification as inevitable.

Contrary to China’s stance, the U.S. response to the election has been broadly consistent. As Taiwan prepares to embrace a new leadership under Lai, the global community keenly observes the unfolding dynamics in the Taiwan Straits, with the anticipation of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

China Politics Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

