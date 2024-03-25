Historic Win at JNUSU 2024: First Dalit President in Decades, Left Dominates Polls

Amid vibrant celebrations and slogans of solidarity, Jawaharlal Nehru University witnessed a significant moment in its political history. For the first time in nearly three decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) election saw a Dalit candidate from the Left-backed groups clinching the presidency, marking a historic victory. The United Left panel, comprising various student organizations, demonstrated its stronghold by sweeping all four central panel positions in a fiercely contested election, signaling a clear preference among the student body for progressive and inclusive politics.

A Historic Presidency

Dhananjay, hailing from Gaya, Bihar, emerged victorious in the presidential race, securing 2,598 votes against his nearest rival from the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who managed to garner 1,676 votes. This win marks a significant milestone, as Dhananjay becomes the first Dalit president from the Left since Batti Lal Bairwa's election in 1996-97. In his victory speech, Dhananjay emphasized the student body's rejection of politics rooted in hate and violence, reaffirming the union's commitment to addressing pivotal issues such as women's safety on campus, fund cuts, scholarship hikes, and infrastructural challenges.

United Left's Clean Sweep

The United Left panel, an alliance of AISA, DSF, SFI, and AISF, showcased its dominance by winning all central panel positions, with Avijit Ghosh from SFI winning the vice-president's post, Priyanshi Arya from BAPSA securing the general secretary position, and Mohammad Sajid from the Left coalition winning the joint secretary post. This comprehensive victory underscores the Left's continued influence in JNU's political landscape, despite ABVP's strong showing in the initial vote counts. The high voter turnout of 73%, the highest in the last 12 years, reflects the vibrant democratic spirit among the students.

Implications and Future Directions

The election results not only celebrate the triumph of progressive and inclusive politics but also hint at a possible shift in the dynamics of student politics at JNU. With BAPSA securing a central panel position with the Left's support, it opens up new possibilities for future alliances and strategies among student political groups. This victory could inspire similar coalitions in other universities, promoting a politics that prioritizes social justice and inclusivity. As the new JNUSU leadership embarks on their tenure, the student community eagerly anticipates the realization of their campaign promises, hoping for positive changes that will further enrich their academic and social environment.