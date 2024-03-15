Historic Visit: Saudi Crown Prince to Boost Bangladesh Ties with Trade, Investment Focus

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, also the Kingdom's prime minister, is set to embark on an official visit to Bangladesh later this year, marking a significant milestone in the history of bilateral relations between the two nations. This visit, anticipated to occur in the second half of the year, will be the first by any Saudi crown prince to Bangladesh since 1985. Both countries are poised to strengthen their ties, especially in trade and commerce, investment, and economic cooperation, with several MoUs and agreements expected to be signed.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

During this landmark visit, discussions will focus on issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance the bilateral relationship between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh. This comes after the Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh, Essa Youssef Essa Al Duhailan, disclosed that the Crown Prince accepted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's invitation, with the date of the visit still to be finalized. The visit is not only a testament to the strengthening ties but also coincides with Saudi Arabia's plans to invest $1.2 billion in Bangladesh, highlighting the Kingdom's interest in fostering economic cooperation.

Economic Cooperation and Investments

The significance of this visit is further underscored by recent economic engagements between the two countries. Saudi Arabia's investment plans include the operation of the Patenga Bay Terminal in Chittagong by the Saudi company Red Sea Gateway Terminal, starting next month. Moreover, the visit seeks to build on the existing economic cooperation that has seen initiatives such as Beximco Pharmaceuticals starting drug production in Saudi Arabia with joint investment, showcasing a deepening of economic ties.

Solidarity and Support

In a display of solidarity, the Saudi envoy announced the distribution of 15,500 food baskets among vulnerable populations in Bangladesh, including Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar. This initiative, directed by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, symbolizes the strong relationship between the two countries, further supported by the contribution of approximately 2.8 million Bangladeshis working in Saudi Arabia to both economies.

As this historic visit draws near, it represents more than a diplomatic formality; it is a bridge to a future of heightened economic cooperation, investment, and mutual support between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh. The anticipation of this event reflects the potential for a transformative impact on the bilateral relations between these nations, promising a future of shared prosperity and collaboration.