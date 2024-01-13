Historic Third Term for DPP: Lai Ching-te Wins Taiwan’s Presidential Election

In a historic achievement for Taiwan’s democracy, Vice President Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has won the presidential election, securing a third term for the party. Lai, alongside running mate Hsiao Bi-khim, triumphed by earning 40.05% of the votes, which translates to over 5.5 million voices from the Taiwanese populace casting their trust in his governance.

Tight Race and High Turnout

The election held on January 13, 2024, saw a high turnout of over 70%, with 19.5 million Taiwanese eligible to vote. The race was a close one, with Kuomintang’s Hou Yu-ih trailing behind Lai at 33.5% and Taiwan People’s Party’s Ko Wen-je securing 26.5% of the votes.

Tensions with Beijing

Lai’s victory comes amidst increasing friction with Beijing, which views Taiwan as part of its territory and perceives the DPP’s rule as a potential threat to cross-strait peace. Despite the election results, Beijing remains steadfast in its belief that reunification with Taiwan is ‘inevitable’. On the other hand, U.S. President Joe Biden has reiterated that the U.S. does not endorse Taiwan’s independence.

Lai’s Future Path

Lai, who took oath as vice president in 2020, has pledged to uphold the policy of preserving the status quo, which involves renouncing China’s sovereignty claims without pronouncing independence. He has expressed a willingness to resume dialogue with China, despite Beijing’s notorious reluctance to engage with Taiwan’s leaders. In addition, Lai has committed to fortifying Taiwan’s military defenses.

The election has also resulted in a divided parliament, with the KMT securing more seats than the DPP. This could pose challenges for the ruling party in the Legislative Yuan. Regardless of the political landscape, Lai remains adamant that any discussions with Beijing must take place with mutual respect and equality, discarding the 1992 consensus that proposed a mutual recognition of ‘one China’ with varying interpretations.