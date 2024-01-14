en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Historic Third Presidential Term for Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party with Lai Ching-te’s Election

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
Historic Third Presidential Term for Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party with Lai Ching-te’s Election

Marking an epoch in Taiwan’s political history, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) clinched an unparalleled third successive presidential term with the election of Lai Ching-te as the nation’s new president. The victory of Lai, presently the vice president, has not only redefined the political landscape of Taiwan but also sent ripples across the Taiwan Strait, escalating tensions with Beijing.

Unprecedented Victory, A New Era in Taiwan

The DPP’s triumph is a seminal moment, the first instance a political party has clinched the presidency three consecutive times since Taiwan initiated direct presidential elections in 1996. Lai secured over 40% of the popular vote in the country’s eighth presidential election, effectively edging out the competition. Despite the second-lowest voter turnout since 1996, with only 71.9% of eligible voters casting ballots, the DPP managed to secure a decisive win.

Lai’s Election and the China Quandary

Characterized by Beijing as a staunch advocate for Taiwan’s independence and a dangerous separatist, Lai’s election has heightened tensions. China has escalated military activity in the Taiwan Strait and refuses to engage with the DPP, which rejects the ‘1992 Consensus’ – a tacit agreement between the then KMT government and the Chinese Communist Party that suggests a one-China policy.

The Road Ahead for Taiwan and International Reactions

Lai has vowed to uphold peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, defend Taiwan from threats, and maintain the status quo through exchanges and dialogue with China. Echoing Taiwan’s official name, the Republic of China, in his post-election comments, he showed no signs of retreat. The Beijing-preferred KMT secured around 33% of the vote, while the Taiwan People’s Party, founded merely in 2019, managed just over a quarter. Unfazed by the election’s outcome, China dismissed the DPP as not representing mainstream public opinion in Taiwan, and reaffirmed its claim over Taiwan, a self-governed entity since the Kuomintang fled to the island in 1949 post the Chinese civil war.

The United States’ response to the election has been broadly consistent with its previous stance on Taiwan, maintaining a delicate balance amidst the impending geopolitical flux.

0
International Relations Politics Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
57 seconds ago
Liu Jianchao's U.S. Visit Marks Key Diplomatic Engagement
Senior Chinese diplomat and head of the International Relations Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Liu Jianchao, has successfully wrapped up a significant six-day visit to the United States. The diplomatic expedition, marked by comprehensive discussions on China’s development, China-U.S. relations, and global governance, has led to affirmative commitments from both
Liu Jianchao's U.S. Visit Marks Key Diplomatic Engagement
Dr. S. Jaishankar's Diplomatic Visit to Iran: A Strategic Move Amidst Shifting Geopolitics
14 mins ago
Dr. S. Jaishankar's Diplomatic Visit to Iran: A Strategic Move Amidst Shifting Geopolitics
Uganda: A Mosaic of Local News Stories and Developments
19 mins ago
Uganda: A Mosaic of Local News Stories and Developments
Maldivian President Draws Parallels Between Fujian's Development Model and '2024 X Corp.'
8 mins ago
Maldivian President Draws Parallels Between Fujian's Development Model and '2024 X Corp.'
President Mohamud's Dialogue with UN Secretary-General: A Leap Towards Global Cooperation
11 mins ago
President Mohamud's Dialogue with UN Secretary-General: A Leap Towards Global Cooperation
Japanese Officials Extend Congratulations to Taiwan's President-elect: A Gesture of Unwavering Support
14 mins ago
Japanese Officials Extend Congratulations to Taiwan's President-elect: A Gesture of Unwavering Support
Latest Headlines
World News
Ireland Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Zimbabwe Tour in 2024
2 mins
Ireland Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Zimbabwe Tour in 2024
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Rahul Gandhi Launches Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Strategic Move or Election Campaign Kickoff?
2 mins
Rahul Gandhi Launches Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Strategic Move or Election Campaign Kickoff?
Frankston Mayor Nathan Conroy to Represent Liberal Party in Dunkley By-election
3 mins
Frankston Mayor Nathan Conroy to Represent Liberal Party in Dunkley By-election
Christchurch Incident: Person Struck by Car Amid Disorder Chaos
4 mins
Christchurch Incident: Person Struck by Car Amid Disorder Chaos
Understanding and Tracking Exercise Intensity: Insights from a Physiotherapist's Column
4 mins
Understanding and Tracking Exercise Intensity: Insights from a Physiotherapist's Column
Final Des Moines Register Poll Likely to Influence Republican Caucuses in Iowa
5 mins
Final Des Moines Register Poll Likely to Influence Republican Caucuses in Iowa
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President Amid Tense Relations with China
6 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President Amid Tense Relations with China
Australian Open: Kubler's Stunning Comeback and Prizmic's Rising Star Status
6 mins
Australian Open: Kubler's Stunning Comeback and Prizmic's Rising Star Status
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
World Meteorological Organization Declares 2023 Hottest Year on Record
9 mins
World Meteorological Organization Declares 2023 Hottest Year on Record
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
7 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app